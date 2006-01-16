JNE and Encompix Weld Together

Cincinnati, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/16/2006 -- JNE Welding Ltd. is Saskatchewan’s largest full-service fabricator headquartered in Saskatoon. Their clients are among the world’s largest producers of uranium, potash, petrochemicals, wood, pulp/paper, food processing, as well as original equipment manufacturers.



JNE recognized the limitations of their existing systems, a collection of disconnected applications, in running their business. Realizing the potential benefits, JNE started looking for a fully integrated ERP system. After an initial search and evaluation, JNE realized that a generic ERP system would not meet their ETO requirements. At this point JNE discovered Encompix.



JNE, like many Encompix project-based customers, were looking for capabilities not found in traditional ERP systems including, project management, actual costing, percent complete, estimate-to-completion, revenue recognition, milestone billing, and exception reporting. Another key requirement was the ability to extract management information and the integration with Microsoft applications such as Word and Excel.



Encompix was able to demonstration their ability to meet these requirements as well as others specific to the metal fabrication industry. As JNE has a business relationship with another Canadian Encompix customer, their endorsement help confirm JNE’s decision.



According to Thomas R. Cutler, spokesperson for the ETO Institute (www.etoinstitute.org), “Encompix continues to capture significant marketshare in the ETO environment because few other ERP vendors truly understand the nuances and significant distinctions of the ETO process versus the repetitive manufacturing process. Encompix now has more than 200 of the leading ETO manufacturing firms in North America using their ERP Software solution.”



Encompix (www.encompix.com) has filled the manufacturing software requirements of Engineer-to-Order companies since 1992. The company name reflects the commitment to developing business application solutions that encompass the complex areas of project-based and job-based manufacturing. Encompix provides ETO manufacturers with a competitive advantage by improving bottom line results.



