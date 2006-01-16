Syntheway Releases DAL Flute 2.0 VST Plug-in for Windows and Linux.

Autonomy, Buenos Aires, Argentina -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/16/2006 -- Syntheway releases DAL FLUTE 2.0 a new version of their hybrid flute emulator, combining multi-samples of real flutes with a Digital Signal Processing (DSP) engine. Offers control over several parameters allowing you to sculpt new and interesting sounds.



Features:



- Hybrid Synthesis that combines sound synthesis and sampling techniques into VST architecture, adds a degree of realism not possible with sampled sounds alone.

- Powerful multi-mode filters, envelopes, and LFOs, allows users even more creative control over their digital audio creations.

- Flute Selector: Normal, Bright and Pan Flute modes (Rotary switch selection)

- 24 presets redesigned in a wide range of styles ( 8 for each mode: Normal, Bright and Pan).

- FULL MIDI Automation: Complete MIDI Continuous Controller

- The flute simulation in DAL Flute is controlled by the following parameters:



LFO2 Section:

- 1 LFO -Low Frequency oscillator- with 6 waveforms (Sine, saw, ramp, triangle, pulse & S&H) + Speed, Pulse Width , Depth.

- 1 LFO -Low Frequency oscillator- with 5 waveforms (Sine, saw, ramp, triangle & pulse) + Speed, Pulse Width , Depth.



Envelope2 Section:

- Filter Envelope: ADSR (Attack, Decay, Sustain, Release) and Control the amount of the Filter Envelope Generator (Knob setting the Gain of the envelope)

- Amplifier Envelope: ADSR (Attack, Decay, Sustain, Release)



Moog Filter Section:

- Cutoff Frequency: Controls the Filter's Cutoff Frequency.

- Resonance: Emphasizes the Cutoff Frequency.



Glide / Pitch Section:

- Variable note glide speed.

- Variable Pitch.

- Mono and Retrigger switch: Possibility of turn the synth into Mono Mode and Retrigger switch.

- X-Y axis Glide/Pitch: Drag and Drop option for Glide/Pitch effect, by clicking-and-dragging a point in an X-Y axis.



Miscellaneous Section:

- Signal's Harmonic Spectrum (Freq. analyser).

- MIDI Channel selector : 1 to 16

- Output Control: Emphasis and Volume knobs.



OS: Windows



Formats: Instrument (VST).



-----------------------

Changes in 2.0:



Improvements:

- Redesigned sound engine.

- Less CPU use, most noticeable on Intel processors.

- 24 presets redesigned in a wide range of styles.

- Totally redesigned GUI - New buttons and knobs and some cosmetic changes.



Added:

- New Flute multi-samples are combined into hybrid environment.

- Normal, Bright and Pan Flute modes.

- MIDI Automation. Support via MIDI Continuous Controller data.

- Customizable Pitch Bend Range.

- Drag and Drop option for Glide/Pitch effect, by clicking-and-dragging a point in an X-Y axis.

- MIDI Channel selector button.

- Embedded CHM help/info file and button on GUI.



Requirements:

* Windows Operating System : Windows® 98/ME, Windows® 2000, Windows® XP and VST 2.0 host software.

* Linux Operating System Requirements:

- JACK : 0.100.0 or above (http://jackit.sourceforge.net)

- Wine : preferably 1.0 or above (many older versions will work too) (http://www.winehq.org/)

- FST : 1.7 or above (http://joebutton.co.uk/fst/)



