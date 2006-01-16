Syntheway Releases DAL Flute 2.0 VST Plug-in for Windows and Linux.

Autonomy, Buenos Aires, Argentina -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/16/2006 -- Syntheway releases DAL FLUTE 2.0 a new version of their hybrid flute emulator, combining multi-samples of real flutes with a Digital Signal Processing (DSP) engine. Offers control over several parameters allowing you to sculpt new and interesting sounds.
Features:
- Hybrid Synthesis that combines sound synthesis and sampling techniques into VST architecture, adds a degree of realism not possible with sampled sounds alone.
- Powerful multi-mode filters, envelopes, and LFOs, allows users even more creative control over their digital audio creations.
- Flute Selector: Normal, Bright and Pan Flute modes (Rotary switch selection)
- 24 presets redesigned in a wide range of styles ( 8 for each mode: Normal, Bright and Pan).
- FULL MIDI Automation: Complete MIDI Continuous Controller
- The flute simulation in DAL Flute is controlled by the following parameters:
LFO2 Section:
- 1 LFO -Low Frequency oscillator- with 6 waveforms (Sine, saw, ramp, triangle, pulse & S&H) + Speed, Pulse Width , Depth.
- 1 LFO -Low Frequency oscillator- with 5 waveforms (Sine, saw, ramp, triangle & pulse) + Speed, Pulse Width , Depth.
Envelope2 Section:
- Filter Envelope: ADSR (Attack, Decay, Sustain, Release) and Control the amount of the Filter Envelope Generator (Knob setting the Gain of the envelope)
- Amplifier Envelope: ADSR (Attack, Decay, Sustain, Release)
Moog Filter Section:
- Cutoff Frequency: Controls the Filter's Cutoff Frequency.
- Resonance: Emphasizes the Cutoff Frequency.
Glide / Pitch Section:
- Variable note glide speed.
- Variable Pitch.
- Mono and Retrigger switch: Possibility of turn the synth into Mono Mode and Retrigger switch.
- X-Y axis Glide/Pitch: Drag and Drop option for Glide/Pitch effect, by clicking-and-dragging a point in an X-Y axis.
Miscellaneous Section:
- Signal's Harmonic Spectrum (Freq. analyser).
- MIDI Channel selector : 1 to 16
- Output Control: Emphasis and Volume knobs.
OS: Windows
Formats: Instrument (VST).
Changes in 2.0:
Improvements:
- Redesigned sound engine.
- Less CPU use, most noticeable on Intel processors.
- 24 presets redesigned in a wide range of styles.
- Totally redesigned GUI - New buttons and knobs and some cosmetic changes.
Added:
- New Flute multi-samples are combined into hybrid environment.
- Normal, Bright and Pan Flute modes.
- MIDI Automation. Support via MIDI Continuous Controller data.
- Customizable Pitch Bend Range.
- Drag and Drop option for Glide/Pitch effect, by clicking-and-dragging a point in an X-Y axis.
- MIDI Channel selector button.
- Embedded CHM help/info file and button on GUI.
Requirements:
* Windows Operating System : Windows® 98/ME, Windows® 2000, Windows® XP and VST 2.0 host software.
* Linux Operating System Requirements:
- JACK : 0.100.0 or above (http://jackit.sourceforge.net)
- Wine : preferably 1.0 or above (many older versions will work too) (http://www.winehq.org/)
- FST : 1.7 or above (http://joebutton.co.uk/fst/)
DAL Flute demo version is available at:
http://download.syntheway.net
For more information, visit their web site at
http://www.syntheway.net