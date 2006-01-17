Furia Rubel Communications Lands Leah Rice

Doylestown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/17/2006 -- Furia Rubel Communications (www.FuriaRubel.com) announces that Leah Rice recently joined the firm as account coordinator. Rice plays a primary role in day-to-day operations including media relations, research, writing and account management.



“We are very excited to have Leah as a part of our account management team. She is a breath of fresh air bringing creative ideas and new strategies to each account. Leah has an instinct for public relations and a respect for clients that embraces the core Furia Rubel philosophy,” said company owner, Gina Rubel.



A recent graduate of Susquehanna University, Rice was an account manager at Sterling Communications while still a student. She co-chaired a public relations campaign for Big Brothers Big Sisters Susquehanna University Chapter. She promoted awareness and membership through public relations, media outreach, event planning and direct mail.



Rice served as an intern at SAI Marketing in 2004 developing presentations and working closely with Philadelphia-area hospitals and grocers executing a heart disease prevention and awareness program for local consumers. A life-long resident of historical Bucks County, Pennsylvania, she looks forward to adding insight and enthusiasm to the Furia Rubel public relations team.



Furia Rubel Communications, Inc. (www.furiarubel.com) is a Philadelphia-area integrated strategic communications firm specializing in public relations, marketing and business development. The firm represents a wide range of clients including law firms, marketing agencies, non-profit associations, and business-to-business companies.





