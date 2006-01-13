The Ultimate Trapeze Experience is Here

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/13/2006 -- “Flying Through the Air with the Greatest of Ease” describes this company as they demonstrate and instruct trapeze with grace and assurance. Teaching ages from 6 years and up, participants guided at their own pace and personally assisted by a qualified Trapeze-Experience™ instructor. Participants are first given ground instruction followed by a “warm-up” on a lower level practice bar, and then they are ready for flight. Strapped in a safety-belt with a double-belay system (safety attachments on both sides of the belt) and a net below, participants are ready for flight. As confidence builds and technique develops, even a beginner can attempt a mid-air transfer to the hands of the catcher (one of our instructors!).



Trapeze-Experience™ is also available for Self-Development Workshops, Instructor Training Programs, and Corporate Teambuilding; which has proven to be an effective tool for maximizing self-potential by identifying fear and developing an ableness to stay “operational” with fear present. There will also be three weekend intensives offered;



January 28-29; February 18-19; and February 25-26.

Room, Hippocrates facilities, 3 meals, and 3 trapeze sessions are all included for $495.



Peter Gold, Director of Trapeze-Experience™ is a Manhattan native with 20 years of experience in the flying trapeze business, in addition to wealth of experience with personal development subjects. Peter developed his talents with trapeze by working with the top trapeze acts in the world in several circuses; including Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus, as well as managing interactive circus programs for a variety of entities, such as Club Med Hotels. His passion for this sport that he claims “has proven to be far safer than most sports and an experience that one will not soon forget”, is mirrored by almost everyone who experiences an afternoon with T-E™. Participants’ response to the Trapeze-Experience™ is typically one of indescribable appreciation for the opportunity, an increase in confidence, self-esteem, trust, and the ability to recognize and triumph over one’s fears; especially the fear of heights! And, it’s just good exercise and wholesome fun!



Supported by an experienced, multi-lingual team of professionals with equally impressive credentials of instructing and performing; individuals and groups ready to have an “out of the box” experience, are invited to take their lives to a new level!



Trapeze-Experience™ will be located at the Hippocrates Health Institute in West Palm Beachthrough February 28th, 2006



Session hours: Tuesday – Sunday; 1:45pm-3:45pm and 4:15pm-6:15pm



Call Hippocrates Oasis Spa for reservations, rates, and directions: 561.471.5867

