Last Atlantis Capital Management appoints Darren Keyes as Quantitative Research Director

St. Thomas, USVI -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/17/2006 -- Last Atlantis Capital Management, LLC (St. Thomas, USVI) has appointed Darren Keyes as the firm's Director of Quantitative Research. Mr. Keyes is responsible for developing and maintaining automated optimization systems for the Alpha+Network, the company's proprietary testing and trading infrastructure. LACM applies optimization systems to the firm's intraday futures programs to select the best performing parameter sets for all markets and strategies traded. LACM's futures programs involve trading systems with millions of parameter combinations spread out in as many as nine dimensions.



Previously, Mr. Keyes designed and implemented short-term equity trading systems and helped develop training curriculum for professional trading groups including Duncan Street Capital and Swift Trade Securities. He worked as a Research Analyst at Market Guidance System and has traded with firms in Toronto, New Jersey, Las Vegas and The Bahamas.



Prior to entering financial services, Mr. Keyes taught Physics at the University of Toronto, and has analyzed white dwarf spectral data from Mount Palomar Observatory for The University of Western Ontario. While at Bell-Northern Research in Canada, he conducted research on the electro-magnetic resonance cavity properties of telecommunications equipment. Mr. Keyes holds a Masters of Science degree in Experimental High Energy Physics from the University of Toronto.



"Darren's exceptional analytical and system design skills will help us continually enhance the performance of our trading systems," said Last Atlantis managing director Irwin Berger. "His on-going work in system optimization will help us better understand how to leverage and manage market dynamics to benefit our investors."



About Last Atlantis Capital Management, LLC

Last Atlantis Capital Management (St. Thomas, USVI) develops and markets innovative alternative products. The Last Atlantis Master Fund is a multiple share class product with a master feeder structure currently providing investors access to thirteen different share classes. The company is founded on the experience and expertise of managing directors Irwin Berger and Stig Ostgaard, one of the original Richard Dennis "Turtles", and the incubator technology infrastructure of professional trading firm Last Atlantis Capital, LLC.



For more information, please contact Michael DeMeritt via phone at 1-340-777-5170 x215, via email at mdemeritt@lacm-usvi.com or online at www.lacm-usvi.com.



