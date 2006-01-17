COSCO Marketing Methodology Improves Network Marketing Success.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/17/2006 -- IncomeHarvest, a company that develops a global network of home-based businesses, announced that its dramatic growth in 2005 was directly attributable to its COSCO-based marketing methodology. COSCO is an acronym for Content, Opportunity, Systems and Community.



IncomeHarvest provides Brightbox™ and EnergizeTV provides LIVE!™ web conferencing - these two elements deliver the key support necessary for a fledgling Multi-Level Marketing (MLM), Network Marketing or Affiliate Marketing business to prosper. The COSCO methodology, when implemented, gives an entrepreneur's business the following attributes:



· Huge Expanding Market - Brightbox™ falls squarely in the $3.6 trillion “convergence” marketplace; the coming together of TVs, PCs, mobile phones - all joined by digital content. Brightbox™ brings the Internet to Television.



· Leveraged Income - Brightbox™ has strong partnerships with successful companies, unique content, a growing community and a business model that takes advantage of the natural actions of consumers and the rapidly growing direct sales model.



· Consumable Products & Automated Delivery - Consumers purchase products and services online from their favorite vendors, using the Brightbox™ connection to their TV. Manufacturers and service providers deliver directly to the consumer.



· Systems-based Recruiting, Training & Support - The power of video and the Internet is used to locate and develop rapport with business prospects using a global, face-to-face, LIVE!™ video conference. Knowledge is the key to success; Brightbox™ provides over $47,000 in personal and business development programming via The Learning Network™. Brightbox™ provides televised training quickly and effectively; it keeps teams motivated.



· Community - The close-knit Brightbox™ community is a key asset to business growth.



Lee Matthews, President of IncomeHarvest, stated: “Brightbox™ helps anyone develop the people-skills necessary to rapidly grow their business and the LIVE!™ system keeps their marketing team stable, efficient and motivated.”



About EnergizeTV (www.EnergizeTV.com)

For an annual fee of $720, EnergizeTV provides a web-based 150-person video conference system, on a 24/7 basis, to entrepreneurs who wish to use Relationship Marketing to introduce their products/services globally.



About IncomeHarvest (www.ultimateTVdevice.info)

IncomeHarvest introduces personal and business development programming to Television and the Internet. It matches content providers with businesses seeking an expanded Internet-TV presence. It also markets Brightbox™ - a TiVo-like “convergence” device which functions as both a Personal Video Recorder (PVR / PDR / DVR) and Media Center. Brightbox™ supports video conferencing, Karaoke and The Learning Network™.



For further information, contact:



Lee Matthews

President, IncomeHarvest

www.ultimateTVdevice.com

(888) 841-2254



