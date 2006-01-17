Rob Young Oversees Encompix ERP Software Strategic and Tactical Consulting Component

Cincinnati, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/17/2006 -- According to Thomas R. Cutler, spokesperson for the ETO Institute (www.etoinstitute.org), “Encompix continues to capture significant marketshare in the ETO environment because few other ERP vendors truly understand the nuances and significant distinctions of the ETO process versus the repetitive manufacturing process. Encompix now has more than 200 of the leading ETO manufacturing firms in North America using their ERP Software solution.”



Encompix (www.encompix.com) has filled the manufacturing software requirements of Engineer-to-Order companies since 1992. As Director of Professional Services for Encompix, Rob Young oversees the strategic and tactical components of consulting, training, support services, and product documentation. He holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree (cum laude) from Wheaton College. Over the years, he has continued his studies with subjects ranging from accounting, theology, and literature, to ancient languages, to information systems and physical sciences. Prior to Encompix, Young was the general manager for an IT firm. His work in productivity consulting includes consolidating business processes, improving information flow and communication to increase productivity and efficiency. The company name, Encompix, reflects the commitment to developing business application solutions that encompass the complex areas of project-based and job-based manufacturing. Encompix provides ETO manufacturers with a competitive advantage by improving bottom line results.



