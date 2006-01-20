gomembers exhibiting at the ASAE/CAL Technology Strategies & Solutions Conference

Herndon, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/20/2006 -- gomembers, Inc. (http://www.gomembers.com) will be exhibiting (Booth #5) at the Association Solutions Marketplace during the ASAE and The Center for Association Leadership’s Technology Strategies and Solutions. It will be January 31 to February 1 at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington, D.C. The conference features 25 education sessions and a state-of-the-art Technology Solutions Marketplace, where you can visit solutions providers for association management systems, electronic marketing, Web design and more. To register, please go to www.technologyconference.org.



gomembers will be presenting Q™, their latest integrated enterprise class of software. It is built on Microsoft .NET technology. The .NET platform allows for easy integration of data and business processes across disparate systems. The Q solution provides an open, scalable platform with excellent performance, lower cost and easy deployment that allows non-profits and associations to manage member relationships, Internet transactions and communications. It is a browser-based solution that allows users to access their data from virtually anywhere via the Internet; therefore organizations can manage multiple offices and staff working remotely much easier. Q's leading edge solutions provide large organizations the security and flexibility to meet unique business needs and increase the potential for revenue.



“The Technology Conference is the perfect vehicle for showcasing our solutions,” said Tom McGourty, gomembers’ Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “The attendees are interested in learning more about how technology can be integrated more effectively and efficiently into their associations. We are looking forward to demonstrating the power of Q.”



gomembers will be offering an iPod Shuffle and a protective case set (a $120 value) during the last day of the Marketplace. A name will be chosen at random from attendees who have stopped by the booth during the two day conference. The person need not be present to win.



For more information on gomembers' Solutions, please visit the Solutions section of our website: www.gomembers.com/.



For any questions, please contact gomembers, Inc. via email at: gomembers-inc@gomembers.com or by phone at (571) 262-5171.



About gomembers, Inc.

gomembers uses modern tools to build solutions to manage members, meetings, fundraising campaigns and much more. From large organizations to small grass-roots groups, gomembers has the answer to helping organizations function more effectively.



Q™ is a full-featured association management system that is flexible and easy-to-use. trak solutions are the industry leaders for meeting and event planners. They are truly the planner’s choice for the complete handling of the myriad of details associated with meeting, event, and continuing education programs. goSeries is a family of "On-Demand Software” for fundraising, online meetings and registration, online surveys, online communication, and online membership management. There is no software to purchase and maintain.



