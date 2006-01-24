Meetingtrak Upgrades and Etrak Additions Were All the Rage This Holiday Season

Herndon, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/24/2006 -- gomembers, Inc. (http://www.gomembers.com) is pleased to announce that many trak customers took advantage of the Fall go$avings and upgraded their meetingtrak solutions. They also added online functionality with purchase of the etrak module. Both solutions can be used in a multitude of areas from universities to government to religious groups. For example, the Texas Center for the Judiciary (TCJ) (http://www.yourhonor.com) is the primary provider of specialized judicial education and training opportunities for Texas appellate, district, and county court at law judges.



"gomembers is delighted that our meetingtrak system continues to be the choice for our customers such as TCJ," said gomembers’ Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Tom McGourty. "Our current 6.5 version provides the power and flexibility to manage all aspects of meetings, events, and continuing education."



meetingtrak is the most comprehensive off-the-shelf meeting & continuing education management software available today. With more than 2,300 installations, meetingtrak is recognized as one of the most utilized software systems in the industry. meetingtrak was developed in Microsoft Access by a team of meeting planning professionals and software consultants, with versions available for Microsoft SQL Server. meetingtrak has been widely embraced by corporate, association, education, independent, and travel management planners. meetingtrak was designed to reduce the manual effort and maximize efficiency in managing the many aspects of planning and presenting meetings and conferences.



etrak provides secure, real-time, online registration for gomembers meetingtrak system. It was built using the Microsoft .NET framework and is composed of two components: the etrak Web Application and the etrak Web Services. The web application provides the user interface to your online users. The web services provide for the flow of data between the web application and your meetingtrak system.



Contact your Sales representative today to find out how you can upgrade too. For information on meetingtrak, please visit www.meetingtrak.com. For more information on all of gomembers' Solutions, please visit the Solutions section of our website: www.gomembers.com/.



For any questions, please do not hesitate to contact gomembers via email at: gomembers-inc@gomembers.com or by phone at (571) 262-5171.



About gomembers, Inc.

gomembers uses modern tools to build solutions to manage members, meetings, fundraising campaigns and much more. From large organizations to small grass-roots groups, gomembers has the answer to helping organizations function more effectively.



Q™ is a full-featured association management system that is flexible and easy-to-use. trak solutions are the industry leaders for meeting and event planners. They are truly the planner’s choice for the complete handling of the myriad of details associated with meeting, event, and continuing education programs. goSeries is a family of "On-Demand Software” for fundraising, online meetings and registration, online surveys, online communication, and online membership management. There is no software to purchase and maintain.





