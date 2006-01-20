Important European Travel Insurance Update

According to the Department of Health, travellers to Europe and Switzerland now need a European Health Insurance Card (EHIC) to receive healthcare that becomes necessary whilst abroad. The new EHIC replaces form E111 WHICH IS NO LONGER VALID.



The EHIC entitles the holder to reduced-cost, sometimes free, medical treatment that becomes necessary while in the European Union (EU) countries plus Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway. Switzerland applies the EHIC arrangements through an agreement with the EU.



The card will normally be valid for three to five years and covers treatment required as a result of either illness or an accident abroad. Unlike the old E111, each traveller, including children, must hold an individual EHIC.



The card gives access to state-provided medical treatment only. It is not a substitute for travel insurance. The card might not cover all the services that are provided free of charge by the NHS in the UK and travellers may have to make a contribution to the cost of their care. In countries outside the EU, travellers will have to pay for treatment in full.



“It is essential that travellers also take out travel insurance to cover their trip,” say Jenny Carter-Vaughan, Managing Director of Sussex-based Affinity Select Insurance Services Ltd.



“Because the quickest and easiest way to get an EHIC is to apply online, Affinity Select Insurance Services also offer an online travel quotation service at www.asisltd.co.uk”



The company’s fully interactive web service provides access to comprehensive low-cost travel insurance at the click of a mouse. Customers can also purchase airport parking, holiday car hire and hotel accommodation from the site.



Affinity Select Insurance Services Ltd (ASIS Ltd) was established in February 2003 to provide Insurance and Membership/Employee benefits to commercial organisations and clubs and associations throughout the UK such as Chartered Management Institute and Business Continuity Institute. Founded by Jenny Carter-Vaughan, an expert with 22 years experience in insurance and affinity benefit provision, ASIS Ltd has access to a wide range of products which are tailor made to fit the exact requirements of the individual, company, employer or membership group. Authorised and regulated by the Financial Services Authority, ASIS Ltd has an impressive client list. The company is proud to be the insurance and benefit provider of choice for over a million members, employees and the organisations that they work for.



Jenny Carter-Vaughan is available for interview and can be contacted via John Wood (john@uptone.co.uk)



For further information, contact:



Jenny Carter-Vaughan

Affinity Select Insurance Services Ltd

Unit 22, Crockstead Farm

Eastbourne Road

Halland

East Sussex

BN8 6PT



0870 991 3777

enquiries@asisltd.co.uk

www.asisltd.co.uk



Submitted by:

John Wood

UpTone PR & Marketing

East Grinstead, West Sussex

john@uptone.co.uk

0777 152 0001

