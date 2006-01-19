IntraISP Selected by three Wireless Internet Service Providers for OSS/CRM /Billing Platform

St. Louis, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/19/2006 -- INTRAISP, LLC (http://www.intraisp.com) a premier business management software developer, announced today it has entered into a License Agreement with three separate Wireless Internet Service Providers (WISPs) for its’ flagship IntraISP release 6.1, a comprehensive billing & business management portal and software platform. Amigo.Net ( http://www.amigo.net ), Bay Broadband Communications (http://www.baybroadband.net ) and Transcend Broadband (http://www.transcendbroadband.com ) are also engaging IntraISP to integrate this new software system with their wireless broadband networks and services platforms to enhance billing processes, general customer services and back office controls.



IntraISP’s new Tower Management module was cited as a primary decision point by each of the WISPs for their decision to deploy IntraISP. “We are excited to have been selected by some of the industry’s preeminent providers” said IntraISP’s Doug Reineri. “This innovative design ties towers, sectors and services together to give operators a view of revenue by access point and sector, with integration to prequalification engines such as MapInfo and ArcView GIS. By fully integrating Tower Management with our Trouble Ticketing module to automate management of maintenance windows and network disruptions, we were able to offer a strong value proposition.” Reineri furthered.



With the addition of these new clients, IntraISP will expand its comprehensive API sets for use in integration with leading radio manufacturers such as Alvarian, NextNet Wireless, Motorola and TrangoBroadband.



Live demonstrations of IntraISP 6.1 can seen at the Wireless Communications Association’s International Symposium and Business Expo Jan 17-20 in San Jose, CA.



About River City IntraISP:

IntraISP is wholly owned subsidiary of River City Internet Group (http://www.rcig.net). IntraISP is a software company whose principal product is a service provider billing and business management system. With over 150 years of combined operational experience, we are uniquely positioned to serve the specific requirements of the emerging technologies such as WiFi, WiMax, BPL and VoIP. Our dedicated group of professionals is committed to building integrated software platforms to manage every aspect of the Internet Service Providers’ (ISP) business. IntraISP offers standards-compliant systems, allowing integration with leading manufactures of WiFi and VoIP equipment to ensure improved interoperability and smooth customer experience for the future of ISP offerings. IntraISP has been developing and supporting billing & business management systems for the technology services industry since 1994. A pioneer of e-Commerce, IntraISP was among the first companies to develop real-time, Web-based billing and credit card processing solutions in the early nineties. Among our distinguished client base is AOL Time Warner/Netscape, Clearwire, Irish Broadband, and CDM Fantasy Sports. IntraISP continues to pave the way for feature rich billing & business management systems well into the 21st century.

