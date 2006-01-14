You Can Eat Cookies For Breakfastt

Milton, DE -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/14/2006 --Milton, DE - January 13, 2006 - This week, Bella's Cookies formally introduced its second line of cookies, “Breakfast Cookies.” The company's breakfast line is vegan by design, meaning they don't contain any eggs or dairy and serve as a healthy meal replacement. With more consumers looking for healthy food options this year, Bella's breakfast line may be exactly what they’re looking for.



Each year people make their New Year's resolutions, many the same as they made the year before: take better care of yourself, exercise more, and eat a healthier diet. The reality is, as a time starved society, we abandon those resolutions about a month and a half into the New Year, settling back into a sedentary lifestyle, microwaved frozen dinners and/or fast food. "We wanted to create a healthy treat because people are extremely crunched for time" said Kelly Leishear (President of Bella's Cookies). Leishear created their “Breakfast Cookie” specifically as a meal replacer for her children on their way to pre-school. "Nobody wanted breakfast at home when it was time for breakfast, then 5 minutes into our trip to school, everyone was hungry." The idea of a cookie for breakfast was welcomed by her children and soon thereafter the "Breakfast Cookie" was born. Since their initial creation, Bella’s breakfast cookies have been available for purchase, but remained somewhat of a secret to consumers who discovered them via word of mouth or personal inquiry. "The vegan breakfast line has been highly anticipated" said Mark Leishear (Director of Sales & Marketing) "but we wanted to get a complete nutrition breakdown before we formally introduced the product."



The first cookie to debut under Bella's Cookies "Breakfast" line is their Pumpkin-Cranberry cookie. The cookies are sold in double packs for $3.50, with 1 cookie as the recommended serving. Each cookie weighs 2.65 oz, has 260 calories, 6 grams of protein, 5 grams of fiber, and is rich in vitamin & mineral content. According to current FDA guidelines, Bella’s Pumpkin Cranberry Breakfast Cookie serves as an “excellent source” for fiber and Vitamin A, a “good source” for Vitamin B1, Iron, Copper, Magnesium, Phosphorus, and Zinc and is labeled “cholesterol free” and contains zero trans fats. “The breakfast cookie is a hearty cookie, but you wouldn’t know it by the taste … it’s like a cross between a muffin, a pie, and a cookie” said Mark.



Bella's Cookies will debut a new breakfast cookie with the same regularity as they do their signature cookies. The tags of Bella's breakfast line differ from that of their signature line for consumers to easily distinguish between the two, but still include a creative story about the cookie, for which the company has become known. With 5 grams of fiber and 6 grams of protein in each cookie, it seems that eating breakfast cookies just about anytime will help keep those New Years resolutions.



