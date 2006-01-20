New Skate Shop, Board, Opens in East Grinstead

East Grinstead, West Sussex, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/19/2006 --Jon Wraight, the owner of the new shop, is a lifelong East Grinstead resident and former pupil of Sackville School.



The shop, based in Middle Row, offers skaters and riders of all ages and abilities a range of specialist skate and BMX equipment, as well as a variety of branded clothes.



"I realised that a skate and BMX shop was something that has been lacking from the town for some time as there are lots of youngsters around here and in neighbouring towns in Sussex, Kent and Surrey who are into skating," he said. “The stake board scene has dramatically grown in recent years and this is why I decided to open the shop.”



The company has also just added an online shop to its website, with a secure online shopping cart, at http://www.sk8-board.co.uk where prices are not only less than the prices in the shop, but also significantly less than other well-know skate board and BMX mail order companies. There are also plans to open more Board shops elsewhere in the South East should things go well in East Grinstead.



Board is a stake board and BMX shop which provides both hardware and apparel (soft goods) to suit. Hardware items include all the components needed for staking such as decks, trucks, wheels, bearings, bolts and grip tape. Brand names include Plan B, Girl, Chocolate, Birdhouse, Independent, Enjoi, Flip, Baker, Alien Workshop, Organika, Santa Cruz, Almost, Blueprint, Icon, Karma, Silver Trucks, Tensor, Grind King, Royal, Venture, Thunder, Krux, Spitfire, Powell, Unabomber, Bones, Rush and Randoms. The BMX brands include Federal, Fitbikeco, Hoffman, 2Hip, DK Bikes, Haro, Primo, Odyssey, Macneil, S&M and Shadow Conspiracy. Any other brand names can be ordered as required but stock is constantly being updated with new brands. Stocks also include a large range of lady’s and men’s casual clothing with well-known brands such as Boxfresh and Volcom. Opening times are 9.30am – 5.30pm, Monday to Friday and all major credit cards are taken.



