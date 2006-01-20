LIVE!™ — Group Video Conferencing for the Budget Conscious.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/20/2006 -- EnergizeTV reports a strong up-tick in usage of its inexpensive, collaborative web conferencing application called LIVE!™. Businesses and individuals are using the low priced system to communicate in a group setting, easily connecting with anyone - customers, suppliers, remote workers, even family members - using the power of the Internet.



Communication with any organization or group is possible using the budget priced LIVE!™ video conferencing system. Individuals can communicate, using this lowest-cost video system, with anyone who has access to e-mail or a web browser.



Individuals and small businesses have traditionally been unable to benefit from group video conferencing due to the high cost. Some web conferencing firms charge $4500 for a 1-hour, 150 person video conference, but EnergizeTV's Flash-based technology allows it to offer a similar system, on a 24/7 basis, for a monthly fee of $60.



Travel expense, heightened competitive threats and the power of this economical web-based technology has created a major shift in personal and corporate attitudes toward video conferencing and collaboration. EnergizeTV's technology is so powerful and yet so bargain-priced, even the thriftiest of small businesses can afford to make use of this powerful relationship marketing tool.



Seeing and hearing are key elements of human interaction. One of the most significant trends in group video systems is the ability to share data. Executives, entrepreneurs and individuals can now conference and collaborate globally using the low cost LIVE™ desktop video conferencing system. It's a viable and cost-effective alternative to sending employees and marketing teams on the road. A LIVE!™ video conference provides a rich and effective collaboration environment, even though participants may be thousands of miles apart.



The LIVE!™ Suite includes a “Video Recorder” (10 hour archive of streaming video) and two video conference rooms: a 50-person “Meeting Room” and a 150-person “Presentation Room” for interactive slide presentations (www.energizetv.info).



Television has always been the best way to build rapport or show a product/service to its best advantage. Entrepreneurs realize this. They're using their video contacts to develop long lasting relationships. Face-to-face communication via web conference is a 'secret' to business growth.



Lee Matthews, president of EnergizeTV, stated: “LIVE!™ gives an organization tremendous flexibility in introducing its products and services to the world. Marketing campaigns and team building efforts that use LIVE!™ have proven to be remarkably effective.”



About EnergizeTV (www.energizetv.com)

EnergizeTV provides web-based video conference systems and streaming video to entrepreneurs who wish to use word-of-mouth marketing to introduce their products & services globally.



For more information contact:



Lee Matthews

President, EnergizeTV

www.energizeTV.com

(888) 841-2254



