Digital Kanban Trumps e-Kanban

Durham, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/19/2006 -- Key Benefits of Digital Kanban include:



• Further Reduce Inventory: Detailed reporting and increased visibility make resizing and elimination of excess buffers easy and accurate.



• Further Reduce Stock Outages: All members of the supply chain can proactively address upcoming changes without having to wait until the outages occur.



• Dramatically Increase Buyer/Planner Capacity: Remove the burden of creating, transmitting and managing routine replenishment communications, freeing Buyers/Planners to handle critical exceptions and continuously improve supplier relationships.



• Simplify Management: Easy to use and maintain, requiring very little maintenance to keep inventory turns friction-free, and making real-time data easily accessible.



• Coordinate All Users: Operations Managers, Buyer/Planners, Material handlers, Water Spiders – all have the visibility needed to get the job done.



• Utilize Industry-Standard Barcodes: Automate the replenishment process with a single action, generating the necessary signals, notifications and alerts throughout the supply chain.



• Integrate With Database & MRP/ERP Systems: Integrate with existing databases like Oracle, SQL, and Sybase and with MRP/ERP applications like SAP, JD Edwards and Peoplesoft.



• Streamline Implementation: ASP model provides global visibility into the plant floor from anywhere in the world, with nothing to install and no software to maintain.



Signum is the Digital Kanban tool from Datacraft Solutions, Inc. (www.datacraftsolutions.com) based in Durham, North Carolina. According to Founder Matthew Marotta, “Datacraft Solutions’ Internet-based on-demand delivery platform offers key benefits from the very beginning of an implementation – namely, the elimination of lengthy, complicated and expensive infrastructure upgrades before a company can even begin to see positive ROI. There is simply no faster or easier way to begin exploiting the power of Digital Kanban in a lean manufacturing operation.”



Datacraft Solutions

www.datacraftsolutions.com

Kelly Pryor

800-819-5326

