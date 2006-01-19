Stephen E. Carson: Engineer-to-Order ERP Leader for VISIBILITY.net

Wilmington, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/19/2006 -- Stephen E. Carson joined Visibility Corporation in 2000 bringing more than 20 years of executive management experience spanning multiple, successful start-up and early stage companies to larger, established leaders in diverse markets including software tools, enterprise applications, database management systems and middle ware products in the software industry.



Steve held the position of President and CEO until September 2004. Prior to joining Visibility, Steve held senior management positions in operations, sales and marketing with several corporations including Oracle, Powersoft, Pansophic, Infinium and Pivotpoint. He began his career in sales and sales management at Unisys/Burroughs.



Steve studied marketing and business holding a BS in Business Administration from Bryant University. He is a member and has been certified (CPIM) by the APICS Society and is a member of The New England Technology Sales, Marketing, & Business Development Executives Association.



Visibility Corporation (www.visibility.com) is a leading developer and supplier of business software solutions designed for the unique needs of project-based, engineer-to-order and to-order manufacturers. Visibility's Enterprise Application solutions help midsize manufacturers of complex products operate their businesses effectively.



VISIBILITY.net is an integrated ERP solution and more. Offering unparalleled functionality and integrated workflow, this browser-based solution cost effectively delivers the power of .NET-based Web services for use with either a Microsoft SQL Server™ or Oracle® database. Conducting business any place, any time, any where is a reality, deployable with unprecedented flexibility.



