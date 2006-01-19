New Article Submission Software Removes Pain Of Submitting Articles To Boost Website Traffic

Singapore City, Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/19/2006 -- Internet search engine professionals are unanimous in the long-standing view that getting quality one-way incoming links to your web site is almost sure to get a positive push in your web site ranking efforts and overall increased targeted traffic. One popular and universally accepted method is by submitting your articles to article directories, which will in turn get your articles distributed throughout the world wide web.



However, submitting articles to the article sites one by one has always been a tedious and time consuming task - one that few people have the time nor patience to follow through.



Los Angeles-based David Tang and his software development team have created an article submission software code-named Article Post Robot (http://www.officialhomebusiness.biz/at/st.php?s=APR-Press) which takes away the pain of people who have ever tried to submit manually. This software has the ability to convert the tedious article submission procedures, into a simple fill-in-the-blanks and one-click submit exercise.



David said, "The software is the result of studying the problem of how people used to spend hours submitting to the article directories.". He added, "It was initially not easy as every article directory has their own unique formats and forms to fill, and the lack of a standard format has always been tricky. We have overcome this, and the software is able to submit to article sites on automatic mode, even those sites which require user login."



Thomas Choo of http://www.thomaschoo.com regularly submits his articles to several article directories. He said, "I have used some article submission software before, but due to the complexity of each article site, these software still needs me to make adjustments at each site. With Article Post Robot, the submission is truly one-click for all sites in one go. I can now submit in minutes what used to take me hours." He added, "I can attest to the benefit of submitting articles. I've had 230 new incoming links from just one article submission within a short time, resulting in targeted visitors to my site."



Web site owners have silently endured the tedious task of manual article submission. Precious time has been wasted which could have been put to more productive use, like promoting their web sites, or writing another article. This software intends to change that, by harnessing the power of article distribution and turning the whole process into an enjoyable experience.



About Article Post Robot.

Article Post Robot is a Windows-based article submission software that will easily and automatically submit your articles to nearly 200 article directories and 50 mailing groups, freeing up your valuable time to focus on more productive tasks such as promoting your web site, getting more sales or writing more articles.



