Outrageous Guarantee Offered By Resume Writer

Columbus, Indiana -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/23/2006 -- In the resume writing industry, flooded with no guarantees or meaningless guarantees, Rita Fisher of ResumeWritingForPros.com stands out from her competitors with her outrageous 100% money-back guarantee on her resume writing services.



Where most of the resume writing firms don’t even offer guarantees, and some of them offer lame ones, Fisher’s guarantee is a breath of fresh air.



Fisher guarantees that her professionally developed resumes will generate results for her firm’s clients or she will give 100% of their money back.



She goes even further: her resume packages come with approximately $200 worth of free bonuses. In the event that the clients asks for their money back, she will let the clients keep the resume and ALL the special bonuses, including the Job Hunt Manual she wrote.



Fisher says that the reason behind her guarantee is simple: she wants to put the clients at ease. She knows how stressful it is to search for a job and she wants to make it as pain free and as risk-free for her clients as possible.



Her clients have 6 months to decide if they want their money back. Within 6 months of the purchase date, clients can ask for a full refund at any time.



Is Fisher crazy?



“No, I’m not crazy,” says Fisher. “What I’m is a believer. I believer in my own product. I know how to write powerful and result-generating resumes. I have been doing this for 6 years. My hand-picked team of Certified Professional Resume Writers and I have a special talent for writing resumes that get results.”



What that means, according to Fisher, also a Certified Professional Resume Writer, is knowing the employers’ hot buttons and knowing how to create a resume that will speak to these hot buttons. It all comes down to selling the job candidate’s qualifications and accomplishments in a way that will get results. Fisher says: “And that’s what I do best.”



