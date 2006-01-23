uCertify launches new Exam Simulations for MCAD 70-320 and CIW 1D0-520

Union City, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/23/2006 -- uCertify, in its pursuit to provide the latest in IT certification exam preparation solutions, has launched its Exam Simulation Practice Tests for the newest CIW Site Designer certification exam (1D0-520), and also for Microsoft’s MCAD exam (70-320). The new Practice Tests are now available at its Web site at a discounted price of US $ 59.99. This discount is valid for a limited time only.



Authored by highly experienced and certified professionals, both these Exam Simulations provide realistic practice questions and explanations for the correct as well as incorrect answers. The other features of these Practice Tests are comprehensive Study Notes, technical articles on every aspect of the technology, How Tos… and exam preparation tips & tricks with a user-friendly interface to help the candidates learn how to use the software instantly.



The Practice Test for CIW exam 1D0-520 comes with 3 full length practice tests comprising 250 questions including Pop Quiz questions and more than 85 Study Notes. It covers all the new exam objectives including Web site development essentials, Web design elements and Advanced Web technologies.



The Practice Test for MCAD exam 70-320 provides 290 questions including Pop Quiz questions and 80 comprehensive Study Notes. It covers the latest exam objectives, which include developing XML Web Services and Server Components with Microsoft C# .NET and the Microsoft .NET Framework.



“Both these Practice Tests contain all the necessary resources that a student needs to pass the exams. These preparation tools featuring multiple choice questions, quizzes, and demonstrative questions support testing capabilities in a wide range,” says Mark Smith, Technical Lead, uCertify.



In addition to the pre-defined tests, the Practice Tests also provide an option to create customized tests based on specific exam objectives and difficulty levels. The Practice Tests come with simulation tests both in Test and Learn modes, enabling the students to practice and learn various technical skills in a more organized manner. A detailed score report is provided after every test to help the students discover their weak areas and plan their studies accordingly. The Practice Tests also incorporate a ratings and feedback feature, which allows the students to submit their comments or request more information about a particular question, an answer explanation, an article, or the entire Practice Test.



The Practice Tests assist the students to learn the key concepts of the related technology through fully interactive Pop Quiz. These Quizzes provide plenty of options to test the knowledge of a student. The student can set his own time for the quiz, and can even set the time allowed for each questions to appear. The students can also create customized Pop Quizzes by selecting the topics and number of questions for each topic, so that he can prepare for the real exam quickly and effectively. Another significant feature of the Practice Tests is the Final Test, which is helpful in checking the level of preparedness before the real exam. The Final test should be taken in the last step, i.e. when the candidate feels confident enough to take the real exam. The questions in the test are very much similar to what one gets in the real exams. Attempting this test is sure to build lots of confidence enabling the candidate to pass his certification exams in the first attempt.



A free downloadable version of both these Practice Tests is now available at:

http://www.ucertify.com/exams/Microsoft/70-320.html

http://www.ucertify.com/exams/CIW/1D0-520.html



