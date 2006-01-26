Get your very own directory!

Paris, France -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/26/2006 -- CreaScripts Ltd launched today CreaDirectory, a very powerful and highly customizable directory solution for Windows server. It allows you to build a fully branded, search engine friendly directory system similar to Yahoo! Directory or Dmoz. It includes many great features such as Google sitemap generator, Paypal integration, Adsense inclusion, Alexa image presentation, static or dynamic URLs and much more.



Having a web directory has becoming very popular nowadays as such script brings many new visitors and can provide a steady income. Google, Yahoo and Msn give them a high importance in their algorithm. Many webmaster are attracted by the fact that they can get traffic from directories and would pay a small fee or put a reciprocal link to get their website listed in directories.



Webmasters are also very interested with inbound links for improving their PR (Page Rank) with Google. A good PR gives better position in Google’s search engine results. In theory the more quality inbound links you get, the higher your PR will go. Directories give a good solution for all these webmasters. They also give a good addition to existing web sites.



Windows scripts usually require a good programming knowledge and a lot of time. CreaDirectory v.1.2 solves this problem with its very easy to setup and configure features. For example the “header and footer” function includes your own HTML code easily in the system allowing a seamlessly integration into your actual site.

