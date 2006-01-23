Revolutionary Solution to Rising Damp Now Available in the UK

East Grinstead, West Sussex, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/23/2006 --A new, eco-friendly system for eradicating damp and drying out buildings that uses no chemicals, no drilling, no maintenance, no batteries or electricity is now available in the UK. The system is called Aquapol and the company offering this service is based in East Grinstead, West Sussex.



Aquapol is a sensational new technology that ends rising damp problems and keeps properties dry for decades.



“Aquapol has been installed over 32,000 times in properties throughout Europe since 1985. Some of the more illustrious building are the Hungarian Parliament in Budapest, Hungary; The Joseph Haydn Museum in Eisenstadt, Austria; the Greek Oriental Church in Vienna, Austria and many more,” says Volker Kubillus, Managing Director, Aquapol UK.



“There are many beautiful and important old buildings here in the UK, loved the world over, and one of our purposes is to play our part in preserving them so they can be enjoyed by many generations to come.”



Rising damp occurs where a damp proof course is broken or missing and so water molecules creep up the capillary system within the brick and stone work of the building, thus causing plaster to become damp and stained, and often to crack and come loose. Aquapol reverses the polarity of the water molecules and so causes them to flow downwards, leading, over a period of months or years, to gradual dehydration.



Aquapol is the brainchild of Austrian engineer Wilhelm Mohorn who received the highest Austrian award for successful research and invention, the Kaplan Medal, in 1995. The name Aquapol comes from ‘aqua’, the Latin word for water, and ‘pol’, shortened from polarisation.



Aquapol technology is based on long lost discoveries made by the Serbian scientific genius, Nikola Tesla (1856-1943) about the properties of water and naturally occurring energy fields within the earth and air. According to Wikipedia, Tesla was an inventor, physicist, mechanical engineer, and electrical engineer of profound genius. He is often regarded as one of the greatest scientists in the history of technology. In addition, Tesla is recognized among the most innovative engineers of the late 19th century and early 20th century. His patents and theoretical work form the basis of modern alternating current electric power (AC) systems, including the AC motor.



In the United States, Tesla's fame exceeded that of any other inventor or scientist in history and in popular culture. His name became a byword for innovation and practical achievement. He was deemed a "magician" who conjured up technical feats. After his demonstration of wireless communication in 1893 and after being the victor in the "War of Currents", he was widely respected as America's greatest electrical engineer. Much of his early work pioneered modern electrical engineering and many of his discoveries were of groundbreaking importance.



The service that Aquapol offers includes a free damp analysis and the preparation of a comprehensive report and damp eradication plan with details of work needed and costs. The dehydration is then achieved by the installation of a specific Aquapol device which must be located in exactly the right spot according to the findings of the analysis. An Aquapol device contains sophisticated equipment which brings about the reversed polarity of the water molecules in the walls. This device needs no electrical supply, no batteries, no chemicals and zero maintenance. Aquapol guarantees successful results.



For more information, contact:



Volker Kubillus

Aquapol UK Ltd

4 The Hall, Rockwood Park

Saint Hill Road

East Grinstead

West Sussex

RH19 4JX



01342 410593

07940 875640

office@aquapol.co.uk

http://www.aquapol.co.uk



Submitted by:

John Wood

UpTone PR & Marketing

East Grinstead, West Sussex

0777 152 0001

john@uptone.co.uk

www.uptone.co.uk

