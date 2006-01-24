Hip Hop Producer Stoni Jams at The Namm Show 2006

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/24/2006 -- Known for smashing beat showcases at large scale music industry events (i.e. Remix Hotel, CMJ Music Festival), Stoni is bringing her action to The Namm Show 2006 in Anaheim, California. During this four day event, Stoni will entertain spectators with a music showcase on stage using the Roland MV8000 drum machine.



Stoni attended the "Fame" school for music and arts, moving on to pursue a career in music. After interning at several music studios, Stoni began to build her home studio where she would eventually produce her own music. In 2003, Stoni came on the scene and made her mark as the first female music producer to compete and win at the International



Producer's Association Beat Battle Competition, also making her the first female producer to compete and win at any beat battle in New York City's metro area. Since this remarkable triumph, Stoni has presented her music at many showcases and has been featured in The Ave Magazine and Scratch Magazine.



About The Namm Show

On January 19-22 2006, with over 1,000 booth exhibitors on display, executives and musicians in the the music industry will gather at the Anaheim Conventional Center to take part in premiere product previews,product panel workshops, networking, and entertainment. The Namm Show is the largest music trade show that is held annually and filled with booths that display all of the latest musical instruments and music production hardware and software.



