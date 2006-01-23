9Rays.Net Releases A New Version of Instrumentation Widgets for Mobile Devices Compatible with the .NET Compact Framework 2.0.

Alexandria, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/23/2006 -- 9Rays.Net announces the release of Instrumentation Widgets for Mobile Devices 1.2, a library of high resolution instrumentation controls which is fully compatible with Microsoft .NET Compact Framework 2.0.



Instrumentation Widgets for Mobile Devices is a collection of various instrumentation controls that can be used by .NET software engineers for PDA application development. This product contains only 100 % .NET native components written in C# and features the mostly demanded characteristics such as capability for controls customizability, support for double buffering and GDI+ painting and so on. Each delivery package of Instrumentation Widgets for Mobile Devices includes such controls as dials, switches, toggles, meters, sliders, etc. as well as a set of demos and a convenient hypertext class reference.



“Instrumentation Widgets for Mobile Devices is a very convenient and easy-to-use product which can significantly facilitate the work of Pocket PC software developers and add extra attractiveness and the sense of reality to their products,” stated Ms. Kate Mokhoff, the head of 9Rays’ marketing department.



The new version of Instrumentation Widgets for Mobile Devices has become even more essential for PDA software developers as it is compatible with .NET Compact Framework 2.0 thus giving its possessors the power to use the up-to-date advantages of the .NET technology.



Moreover, the quasi alpha-channel support along with a set of minor improvements and corrections make work with Instrumentation Widgets for Mobile Devices 1.2 even more efficient.



Availability and Pricing:

Instrumentation Widgets for Mobile Devices is currently available for download.

More information, including product pricing, can be found at http://www.9rays.net/iwmd_pr1.shtml



About 9Rays.Net:

Founded in 2001, 9Rays.Net has gained wide experience on the tools and components market, developing high-quality products for the following platforms: Microsoft .NET (Windows.Forms and ASP.Net), Borland Delphi, C++ Builder, and ActiveX. The company's primary product focus is on development of .NET tools and components compatible with Visual Studio .Net, C# Builder, Delphi.Net and other IDEs for .Net Framework.

