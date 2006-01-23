Dallas Contracting Co., Inc. Completes Demolition of Former Dry Cleaners in Northern New Jersey

South Plainfield, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/23/2006 -- Dallas Contracting Co., Inc., a specialized contractor providing demolition services, equipment salvage, wrecking, onsite concrete crushing and used/surplus equipment sales to various industries recently completed the demolition of a former dry cleaners in Northern New Jersey.



The site was formerly a dry cleaners and consisted of two attached buildings that comprised a total footprint of over 20,000 square feet. Dallas Contracting Co., Inc.’s (Dallas Contracting) scope included the total demolition of the buildings, removal of first floor slabs and the onsite crushing of all concrete and masonry materials.



The salvage of several pieces of equipment was conducted prior to any demolition. Dallas Contracting was able to salvage and sell used electrical equipment including breakers, motor starters, etc. as well as a small air compressor.



The building interiors were then gutted of all furniture and debris. This was accomplished utilizing a skid steer and several laborers.



Once the building interiors had been gutted back to the structural frame, total demolition commenced utilizing a Komatsu PC-300 Excavator mounted with a grapple attachment. Materials were separated into debris, recyclables and metals. Debris disposed properly offsite, metals were sent offsite for recycling and concrete, masonry and brick were crushed onsite.



Concrete, brick, masonry and asphalt were crushed onsite into 1 ½ inch or smaller material using Dallas’s Eagle Crusher Company, Inc. UltraMax 1000-15CV Plant. Dallas Contracting has owned this unit for over four year and was extremely pleased with its production on this project. Crushed materials were utilized to backfill the basement area.



The project was completed in about 2 weeks without incident or injury.



Dallas Contracting Co., Inc. (website http://dallascontracting.com) is a demolition and concrete crushing contractor based in New Jersey. We have been in business for over 25 years, are financially sound (D&B Rating of 3A2, and are bondable. Our work is completed professionally by an OSHA trained workforce. We provide the following services: Demolition, Industrial Demolition, Building Demolition, Concrete Crushing and Recycling, Asphalt Crushing, Remediation, Rigging, Brownfield Redevelopment, Surplus and Used Equipment Sales, Interior Demolition, Equipment Removals, Dismantlement, Environmental Services, Investment Recovery, Wrecking, Razing, Equipment Salvage and Scrap Metal Recycling,



