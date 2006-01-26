Why it's no longer clever - to use cleveradvertising

Alicante, Spain -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/26/2006 --There was a time when even the dumbest press, TV or even radio ad, would pull in hoards of customers with ill-thought out advertising campaigns. This was in a time, when humans had greater concentration skills - far superior than what we possess today.



However, in the last twenty years, global advertising has changed the way we think. How, you may ask? By simply driving those ads at us at break neck speed - faster than a New York minute. In some sense, we have been bestowed with clever ‘eye’ and ‘ear’ candy.



Yet in recent times, (much more so since the creation of the internet) we have instant information at our very finger tips. ‘Why should this effect advertising?’ you may ask yourself. It means that if you run a business, you have to aim right for the jugular.



It’s no good if you run a press ad that is so minimalist, that your readers find themselves straining their eyes to discover more information. Or if you are considering airing a 30 second TV ad, that is brimming with fancy bells and all the trimmings. It just won’t wash anymore!



So what’s the answer? How can your ad appeal to the masses, rather than turn them off? “That can be a variety of reasons,” said Terry Simons, Senior Copywriter with Fast Results Copywriting. “It all depends on what you are either selling or offering.”



In fact, Terry is running a free workshop for those interested in creating ads that work - rather than ads that just simply fail. Last year, he invited businesses to send in their press and online ads. The result was overwhelming.



Now, he invites you to do the same. “We’ll take a look at the ad with our free evaluation scheme, and if it needs tweaking, we’ll rewrite it totally free of charge.” he added.



You can find out more about the free evaluation scheme by visiting the website of Fast Results Copywriting. There you’ll be invited to click on a link that will send you more information on the scheme. Visit www.fastresultscopywriter.com/homeq_files/Page722.htm

