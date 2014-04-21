Portland, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/21/2014 --The U.S. Department of Energy (USDOE) considers succinic acid as one among the top twelve chemical building blocks. Succinic acid, as a platform chemical, is growing in demand in various applications. However, consumption of petroleum based succinic acid, as an intermediate, in manufacturing various chemicals, is limited due to its volatility of price and carbon footprints. These concerns led to the discovery of biological manufacturing of succinic acid. The bio succinic acid market is forecast to grow at a significant rate over the next seven years. The major drivers for this growth will be volatility in fossil fuel prices, rise in carbon footprints, and an interest in using locally available raw materials. Furthermore, increasing global demand of green chemicals will trigger its adoption in wide range of applications, especially, in bio plastics, making it a strong platform chemical.



To purchase the report, visit: http://www.analyzefuture.com/bio-succinic-acid-market



AMR report forecasts global bio-succinic acid market to grow at a CAGR of 45.6% between 2013 and 2020. This market would $1.1 billion by 2020, as per the analysts.



"The potential for bio-succinic acid market is in the replacement of existing succinic acid and adoption in newer industrial application areas, namely, 1, 4-butanediol (BDO), PBS, polyesterpolyols (polyurethane), alkyd resins and plasticizers. These factors together will provide faster growth thrust to the market" states Allied Market Research analyst Sarah Clark. "Presently, price of bio-succinic acid may hinder market growth as it costs higher than petroleum based succinic acid. However, mass production and improvement in production techniques will quickly address the cost viability issue of the bio-succinic acid market" adds Ms. Clark. Moreover, lower volatility of feedstock prices will add to its stable adoption in various application segments.



Table Of Contents:



CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

Key benefits

Key deliverables

Key Audiences

Research methodology

Secondary research

Primary research

Analyst tools and models



CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3 GLOBAL BIO SUCCINIC ACID MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1 Market Definition and Scope

3.2 Bio-succinic acid support reducing carbon footprint and add value proposition as compared to petrol-succinic acid

3.3 Addressable market of bio succinic acid

3.3.1 Maleic Anhydride

3.3.2 Adipic acid

3.3.3 Phthalic anhydride



CHAPTER 4 GLOBAL BIO SUCCINIC ACID MARKET, BY APPLICATION

4.1 Global Bio succinic acid market volume, by application area (2012-2020, Kilo Ton)

4.1.1 Global Bio succinic acid market value, by application (2012-2020, $Million)

4.2 Industrial Application

4.2.1 Global Bio succinic acid Industrial application market volume, by type (2012-2020, Kilo Ton)

4.2.2 Global Bio based succinic acid industrial application market volume, by geography (2012-2020, Kilo Ton)

4.2.3 Global Bio succinic acid Industrial application market value, by type (2012-2020, $Million)

4.2.4 Global Bio based succinic acid industrial application market value, by geography (2012-2020, $Million)

4.2.5 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) & Derivatives

4.2.5.1 Global 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) market volume, by geography, (2012-2020, Kilo Ton)

4.2.5.2 Global 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) market value, by geography, (2012-2020, $Million)



CHAPTER 5 GLOBAL BIO SUCCINIC ACID MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

5.1 North America

5.1.1 North America bio succinic acid market volume, (2012-2020, Kilo Ton)

5.1.2 North America bio succinic acid market value, (2012-2020, $Million)

5.2 Europe



CHAPTER 6 COMPANY PROFILE

6.1 BioAmber

6.1.1 Company overview

6.1.2 Company snapshot

6.1.3 Business Performance

6.1.4 Strategic moves and developments



List Of Tables:

TABLE 1 GLOBAL BIO SUCCINIC ACID MARKET VOLUME, BY GEOGRAPHY, (2012-2020, KILO TON)

TABLE 2 GLOBAL BIO SUCCINIC ACID MARKET VALUE, BY GEOGRAPHY, (2012-2020, $MILLION)

TABLE 3 GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSION (GHG) IN PRODUCTION (KG CO2E/KG SUCCINIC ACID)



