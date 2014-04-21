Portland, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/21/2014 --As per latest report published by Allied Market Research, Global In vitro fertilization market is expected to reach a figure of $21.6 billion by 2020 from $9.3 billion in 2012, growing at a CAGR of 11.6% between 2013 and 2020.



The complete report is available at: http://www.analyzefuture.com/in-vitro-fertilization-market



As per the experts this market is getting a great boost from medical tourism as cost of IVF is around $10000-$15000, whereas in Thailand it will cost around $6000. Due to increasing focus on advanced technologies, favorable health care cost and improving health care infrastructure; developing countries are becoming hotspot for IVF treatment. There are some 30 countries globally which have form ART (assisted reproductive techniques) with some limitations.



In-vitro fertilization is a type of assisted reproductive technology that helps women in conceiving. The global IVF market was valued at $9.3 billion in 2012 and is expected to grow up to $21.6 billion by 2020. Delayed pregnancy in women is one of the major driving factors of the IVF market, as the chances of conceiving lowers with age. The pregnancy success rate with IVF technique is higher in the age group of 35-39. Other driving factors of the IVF market are rise in infertility rate due to rise in stress levels, change in life style and fertility related diseases. Globally, the number of couples with infertility issues was found to be 48.5 million in 2010.



The major limiting factor of this market is the cost involved in the treatment. The patient may not conceive in the first cycle of IVF procedure. Many cycles have to be undergone by the patient to achieve pregnancy, and this adds to the overall cost. The average cost of this procedure is approximately $10,000-$20,000. This acts as a major limitation in adoption of the technique for people with low income. Another challenge is the low level of awareness in the developing economies such as Nigeria. Awareness can be created through medical tourism and availability of low cost IVF treatments.



