Advanced Machine & Tool Corporation Goes Live with Encompix ERP Manufacturing Software

Cincinnati, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/23/2006 -- From a modest beginning with only a handful of skilled toolmakers, Advanced Machine & Tool Corporation (AMT), Fort Wayne, Indiania, has become a world leader as a manufacturer of stator production machines for the electric motor industry. On October 1, 2005, AMT went live on Encompix software. The eight-person "Champion Team" was led by Larry Kasper, CFO. "Encompix is well-suited to engineer-to-order companies and is user friendly in that regard," said Kasper.



Although they have only been live a few months, AMT is looking forward to big benefits from Encompix. "We are expecting to be able to reduce our costs with better control over our jobs. Encompix handles multiple levels of cost, and the costing information is a lot better than we had before. The historical data will help us to create more accurate quotes in the future," said Kasper.



AMT is looking forward to upgrading to version 9.30. They are planning to implement the APS module to help identify production bottlenecks and improve manufacturing lead times. "With these improvements, we believe we can increase production volume without increasing our support staff," said Kasper.



Encompix (www.encompix.com) has filled the manufacturing software requirements of Engineer-to-Order companies since 1992. The company name reflects the commitment to developing business application solutions that encompass the complex areas of project-based and job-based manufacturing. Encompix provides ETO manufacturers with a competitive advantage by improving bottom line results.



According to Thomas R. Cutler, spokesperson for the ETO Institute (www.etoinstitute.org), “Encompix continues to capture significant marketshare in the ETO environment because few other ERP vendors truly understand the nuances and significant distinctions of the ETO process versus the repetitive manufacturing process. Encompix now has more than 200 of the leading ETO manufacturing firms in North America using their ERP Software solution.”



