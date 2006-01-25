Paregam's growth fueled by resurgence in IT spending.

Montreal, Quebec, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/25/2006 -- Paregam Consulting Group Inc. today announced a 32% increase in revenues for 2005 versus 2004 with expectations for 2006 indicating a further 59% increase. Revenue growth was fueled primarily by resurgence in corporate IT spending on enterprise applications as well as a steady demand for internal audit and regulatory audit services fueled by Sarbanes-Oxley requirements. Vic Balian, Practice Director, Paregam Consulting Group Inc. adds "The days of charging $250-$300 per hour for consulting are long gone, but the client rightfully expects the same caliber of talent at more realistic prices. Our consultants are generalists and specialists, so it’s not unusual for us to start an IT implementation project and assist the same client during a due diligence, international expansion, IPO or corporate restructuring. To a certain extent, we have a responsibility to provide educated observations on things outside of a specific project when warranted”.



Paregam Consulting Group Inc. (doing business as Groupe Conseil Paregam Inc. in Quebec, Canada) is a privately-held information technology and management consulting firm offering services in the enterprise application solution (Oracle JD Edwards, Best/Sage), financial / strategic advisory, business intelligence and process re-engineering marketplace. Offices are located in Montreal, Canada and in Nevada, US with the majority of Paregam’s client-base located in Southern California, Texas, the northeastern U.S. as well as the Canadian Provinces of Alberta, Ontario and Quebec. Paregam’s clients include many Fortune 1000 companies from varied industries such as filmed entertainment, manufacturing, aerospace, professional services, governmental agencies, non-profit organizations, and printed media. Additional information is available on Paregam’s web site at www.paregam.com.





