As per to the new market research report the global continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) market is estimated to reach $568.5 million by 2020 from 2012 value of $194.8 million growing at a CAGR of 14.8% during 2013 - 2020. The major factors driving the market growth are handiness offered by CGM over conventional glucose monitoring devices, earlier detection of the hypo and hyperglycemic events, increasing diabetes cases globally, and awareness among global population.



Increasing adoption of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) devices is a direct result of increasing need for innovative diabetic management devices as a result of rising diabetic cases. Innovative CGM is able to bridge the existing shortcomings in glucose monitoring. Significant improvement has been observed in stabilizing elevated A1C levels with continuous glucose monitoring, which in turn reduces risk of developing long term diabetic complications.



Some other factors that are favorable for the growth of CGM are technological innovation in the form of artificial pancreas, increasing awareness among developed, developing and under developed economies, and rise in incidences of diabetic patients. However, factors such as strict regulatory impositions, inadequate reimbursement options for CGM and accuracy as well as cost of the CGMs are restraining the market growth.



