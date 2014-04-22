Global IVF Market to Grow at a CAGR of 11.6

Portland, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/22/2014 --A comprehensive and well analyzed report titled "In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market - Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Global Demand, Insights, Analysis, Research, Report, Company Profiles, Segmentation and Forecast, 2013 – 2020," was published by Allied Market Research. According to the report, global IVF market would reach a figure of $21.6 billion by 2020, registering a CAGR of 11.6% from 2013 to 2020. In 2012, the value of global IVF market was $9.3 billion. The primary reason for such an exponential growth is rising infertility rate globally. In addition, the report observed a rise in egg donation due to rising infertility cases. In the U.S., the egg donation cycles had increased to a number of 18000 in 2010 from 11000 in 2000. This is an extraordinary rise!



Global IVF market gets an impeccable opportunity to grow due to medical tourism. An average cost of IVF treatment in New York would cost something around $10,000- $15,000 and the same procedure in Thailand may cost $6000. Developing economies are evolving to be a favorite destination of IVF treatments. This is primarily due to technological strides and less expensive healthcare options, coupled with improved infrastructure. Globally, about 30 countries practice ART-Assisted Reproductive Techniques with some limitations. All-encompassing reimbursement schemes are provided to couples by some countries such as Israel, France and Belgium provide.



ICSI-Intra cytoplasmic sperm injection technique would promise significant opportunities. "ICSI has been successfully performed even in complex situations where there are multiple factors responsible for infertility among both male or/and female patients. Moreover, this has been best suitable for those who have had repeated failure through conventional IVF procedure." quote Debbie Shields and Rohini Patil.



However, high treatment cost is the main reason impeding the growth of global IVF market. $10,000- $20,000 is the average cost for IVF treatment.Such a high cost is mainly due to the number of cycles and cost of the procedure and drugs. As per this report, Europe would grow at a CAGR of 10.2% during 2013 to 2020, generating revenue of $8 billion during the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific opens various opportunities for growth; hence, is expected to register a CAGR of 17.1% from 2013 to 2020.



The report presents a brief outlook of dominant market players such as Vitrolife AB, Irvine scientific, EMD SeronoInc, Cook Medical Inc, , Cooper Surgical Inc, GeneaBiomedx, Auxogyn, Inc,Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Ovascience and Oxford Gene Technology.



