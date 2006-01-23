Last Atlantis Capital Management appoints former Yahoo! Canada Senior Engineer as Information Systems Director

St. Thomas, USVI -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/23/2006 -- Last Atlantis Capital Management, LLC (St. Thomas, USVI) announced the appointment of Paul Huggins as the firm’s Director of Information Systems. Mr. Huggins will be responsible for designing and applying robust, high volume data acquisition, storage and integrity systems to the Alpha+Network, the firm’s automated systems testing and computerized trading infrastructure.



Previously, Mr. Huggins was a Senior Engineer for Yahoo!, specializing in security for Canadian banking and insurance products. He was the hiring manager for the initial Yahoo! Canada technical team and was responsible for overseeing general project management, infrastructure, and oversight of Yahoo!'s Canadian development groups.



“Paul’s considerable development experience, team leadership skills, and knowledge of scalable data and security management will significantly enhance our testing and trading infrastructure,” said managing director Irwin Berger. “As we continuously work to develop the next generation of alternative investments, Paul will ensure our critical real-time data systems meet our evolving needs.”



Most recently, Paul has worked with Maysec Limited, a UK based information security consultancy, as Director of their EMEA and offshore audit practice; helping a diverse client base achieve Basel II, ISO, and Sarbanes Oxley compliance without compromising the efficiency of their vital real-time systems. Prior to Yahoo!, Mr. Huggins was senior project manager on one of the first large-scale consumer broadband rollouts pioneered by Shaw Communications and @Home Corporation.



About Last Atlantis Capital Management, LLC

Last Atlantis Capital Management (St. Thomas, USVI) develops and markets innovative alternative products. The Last Atlantis Master Fund is a multiple share class product with a master feeder structure currently providing investors access to thirteen different share classes. The company is founded on the experience and expertise of managing directors Irwin Berger and Stig Ostgaard, one of the original Richard Dennis “Turtles”, and the incubator technology infrastructure of professional trading firm Last Atlantis Capital, LLC.



For more information, please contact Michael DeMeritt via phone at 1-340-777-5170 x215, via email at mdemeritt@lacm-usvi.com or online at www.lacm-usvi.com.

