Conferencing Boosts Business Productivity and Profitability.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/23/2006 -- Previously, only large corporations could afford group video conferencing. But the recent release of EnergizeTV's LIVE!™ product has made it possible for a broad range of organizations and businesses to take advantage of this technology - in doing so, they've dramatically improved their bottom lines.



Small businesses have traditionally been unable to benefit from group video conferencing due to the high cost. Some web conferencing firms charge $4500 for a 1-hour, 150 person video conference, but EnergizeTV's Flash-based technology allows it to offer a similar system, on a 24/7 basis, for a $60 monthly fee.



Businesses and entrepreneurs are using low cost LIVE! video conferences for such tasks as real-time communications, distance training, client or product seminars and employee e-learning initiatives.



Companies using this bargain-priced desktop video conferencing system receive tangible benefits. LIVE!™ group video conferencing is more than a technology - it's a strategic communications tool:

· More people can contribute special expertise, making decisions and strategies more diverse and comprehensive.

· Executives can meet with multiple clients in one day with the added benefit of travel cost savings and increased productivity.

· Seeing the people with whom you are talking enhances collaboration.



Organizations using LIVE!™ are viewed as efficient, techno-savvy entities. Web-based group video conferencing not only offers cost savings, it also increases operational efficiency:

· Communication between remote sites, partners, suppliers and customers improves.

· Pressure, stress and fatigue from travel is reduced.

· Shorter project development time brings products to market faster.

· Video meeting participants are more attentive - meeting sessions are shorter.

· Face-to-face contact enhances situational awareness and speeds problem resolution.

· Important or congratulatory messages broadcast company-wide motivate staff.

· Opportunities can be seized within a narrow time frame.



The LIVE!™ Suite includes a “Video Recorder” (10 hour archive of streaming video) and two video conference rooms: a 50-person “Meeting Room” and a 150-person “Presentation Room” for interactive slide presentations (www.energizetv.info).



Lee Matthews, president of EnergizeTV, stated: "You can't beat a face to face meeting - video conferencing is a great way of complementing travel, a great way of getting a message across and rapidly completing a decision-making process."



About EnergizeTV (www.energizetv.com)

EnergizeTV, founded in 2005, provides web-based group video conference systems and streaming video to entrepreneurs, businesses and organizations who wish to efficiently introduce their products or services to the global community.



For more information contact:



Lee Matthews

President, EnergizeTV

www.energizeTV.com

(888) 841-2254



