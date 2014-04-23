Portland, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/23/2014 --Report by AMR observed that Global In vitro fertilization market will reach a figure of $21.6 billion by 2020 with a CAGR of 11.6% between 2013 and 2020. In 2012, it stood at $9.3 billion.



This report studied that medical tourism is giving a boost to IVF market as cost of IVF is $6000 in Thailand, whereas it cost around $10000-$15000 in U.S. Due to increasing focus on advanced technologies, favourable health care cost and improving health care infrastructure; developing countries are becoming popular for IVF treatment.



In-vitro fertilization is a type of assisted reproductive technology that helps women in conceiving. The global IVF market was valued at $9.3 billion in 2012 and is expected to grow up to $21.6 billion by 2020. Delayed pregnancy in women is one of the major driving factors of the IVF market, as the chances of conceiving lowers with age. The pregnancy success rate with IVF technique is higher in the age group of 35-39. Other driving factors of the IVF market are rise in infertility rate due to rise in stress levels, change in life style and fertility related diseases. Globally, the number of couples with infertility issues was found to be 48.5 million in 2010.



