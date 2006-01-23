International Implications of Sarbanes Oxley: Training Classes from London to Dubai to Singapore to Sydney

International companies face serious Sarbanes Oxley compliance challenges. The Sarbanes Oxley Act affects not only US public companies, but also an amazing number of foreign firms that become subject to US law.



George Lekatis, a senior risk and compliance consultant, certified trainer, and general manager of a firm that bears his name, leads several Sarbanes Oxley compliance classes every month outside the United States. There are already scheduled more than 30 classes for 2006 in UK, Singapore, Dubai, Hong Kong, Sydney, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands etc.



A substantial number of the Act’s provisions reach overseas to affect:

1. Foreign private issuers whose securities trade in the U.S.

2. Vendors and service providers in all the world, who work with companies wanting to comply with Sarbanes Oxley

3. Private firms interested in going public

4. Private firms that may be the target of an acquisition by a public firm (ensuring compliance of the final entity)

5. Private & Nonprofit companies that strongly believe that Sarbanes Oxley compliance is a way of demonstrating due diligence

6. Foreign companies that believe that a U.S. cross listing enhances the company’s



George Lekatis, has more than 16,000 hours experience as a professional speaker and seminar leader. He said "I am particularly pleased, and surprised, to see general managers and C level executives in my classes.



The main objective of the training is to provide with the knowledge and skills needed to understand and support Sarbanes Oxley compliance. The courses are recommended for all managers and professionals who need to understand and speak the specialized language of Sarbanes Oxley compliance, which must become the common language throughout their organization. Information can be found at: http://www.sarbanes-oxley-training.com and http://www.sarbanes-oxley-act.biz.



