Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market Report by AMR at Research Beam

As per the report, the value of CGM was $194.8 million in 2012. However, the global CGM market would reach $568.5 million by 2020 with a CAGR of 14.8% due to factors such as earlier detection of hypo and hyperglycemic conditions,highly effective devices,and rising awareness about CGM’s.



"The market is overcoming several challenges towards the commercialization of closed loop CGMs with significant focus on technological innovation. This is expected to take the concept of CGM to a next level from research to mass adoption" noted AMR analyst Debbie Shields. Despite such encouraging innovations, commercialization has not reached to desired levels. Major factors responsible for this are issues related with accuracy as well as cost, less attractive reimbursement coverage, and strict regulatory impositions. "However, the under commercialization is presenting opportunities for the marketers as new and innovative products will easily take the advantage of lower product presence" Debbie explains. The impact of FDA approval for artificial pancreas, superiority of CGMs over self-monitoring devices and rise in diabetes cases will have significant impact on the overall market growth.



Providing microscopic details of every sector, this report divides Global CFM market on the basis of age, devices, types of diabetes and application. An intensive study by AMR showed that the home settings had the largest share in CGM application market in terms of revenue. However, the study suggested that the CGM application market would grow exponentially between2013 and 2020.



With a revenue of $88.5 million in 2012, receivers and transmitters attained the highest revenue in global continuous glucose monitoring systems market. However, more advances can be observed in glucose sensors during the analysis period. Therefore, the report fairlyproposes that the glucose sensors segment would be the leading revenue generating segment during 2013 to 2020.



The report also provides completedetails about geographies that influence the growth of Global continuous glucose monitoring systems market. As per the latest findings by AMR, North America has the highest growth in terms of revenue. Further, Asia Pacific is expected to achieve highest growth rate during the forecast period.



This report gives you detailed insights about various companies involved in CGM markets. The companies are listed below

1.Medtronic Inc.,

2.Dexcom Inc.,

Novo Nordisk,

3.Spring Health Solution Ltd,

4.Roche, Animas Corporation,

5.Ypsomed AG,

6.Insulet Corporation.



