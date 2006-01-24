Midwest Patterns Goes Live Month Early with Encompix ERP Software

Cincinnati, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/24/2006 -- Midwest Patterns, Inc., Quincy, Illinois, completed their implementation of Encompix at the beginning of December 2005. "The Encompix consultants were a joy to work with," said Rob Stull, project manager. "They really know their stuff and were able to help us apply the Encompix software effectively to our business. They all worked very hard to ensure that the 'go-live' went smoothly and helped us keep the project on track and on budget."



Midwest Patterns completed the implementation a full month earlier than they originally planned.



Encompix (www.encompix.com) has filled the manufacturing software requirements of Engineer-to-Order companies since 1992. The company name reflects the commitment to developing business application solutions that encompass the complex areas of project-based and job-based manufacturing. Encompix provides ETO manufacturers with a competitive advantage by improving bottom line results.



According to Thomas R. Cutler, spokesperson for the ETO Institute (www.etoinstitute.org), “Encompix continues to capture significant marketshare in the ETO environment because few other ERP vendors truly understand the nuances and significant distinctions of the ETO process versus the repetitive manufacturing process. Encompix now has more than 200 of the leading ETO manufacturing firms in North America using their ERP Software solution.”



