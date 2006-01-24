IndustrialLeaders.com Profiles Advertorial Outsourcing Services and Industrial Web Content for Manufacturers

Ft. Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/24/2006 -- In the current issue of IndustrialLeaders.com TR Cutler contends, “Manufacturers are not properly equipped with the tools or the experienced staff to compose, write, edit, and submit advertorial to publishers, editors, and websites. Search engines also pick up the media coverage of major publications ranging from IndustryWeek to Automation.com and more than a thousand industrial trade publications.”



TR Cutler asserts, “It is widely known that people give a lot more credibility to good editorial content than to paid advertisements. After all, anyone can claim that their own product is the best. Editorial content suggests that someone else has endorsed a product or service. Manufacturers can rarely afford to spend valuable time or precious resources in designing advertorial feature article content whether for publication or the company website.”



Placement of advertorials usually requires a top notch freelance journalist who has close relationships with the editors of the trade publications. Search Google for “manufacturing journalists” and a short list of leading journalists will guide the authorship of advertorials and web content.



Thomas R. Cutler, who founded the Manufacturing Media Consortium in 1999, has grown the participation from 300 journalists to more than two thousands key clients, journalists, editors, trendsetters, and key business leaders worldwide. Cutler has authored more than 1000 articles for a wide range of manufacturing periodicals, industrial publications, and business journals including most of the leading monthly trade publications. TR Cutler, Inc., (www.trcutlerinc.com), is the nation's largest manufacturing marketing and public relations firm, based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.



