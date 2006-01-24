World’s First Ozone-Based Cleaning System Now Available in the UK

East Grinstead, West Sussex, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/24/2006 -- For the first time in the UK, a revolutionary new cleaning system that utilises ozone is now available. It is called ‘Continuous Flow Recycling’ (CFR) and originates from the USA.



The system resembles an ordinary carpet shampoo machine, but instead of detergent or other potentially toxic chemicals, it uses an ozone solution as its cleaning agent. The ozone is generated using ultraviolet light within the unit. It is dissolved into the water and this solution is then forced onto the surface being cleaned at high pressure, then vacuumed back into the machine. It is this closed recycling design and operation of the CFR system that allows the safe and effective use of ozone in the cleaning and maintenance of carpets and other surfaces.



Ozone is used rather than detergents or other chemicals such as chlorine because (with the exception of fluorine), it is the most powerful oxidant known to man. It is 1½ times stronger than chlorine and it leaves no toxic residue. It is therefore highly suitable for use in hospitals and nursing homes.



Indeed, in recent years, studies have been conducted to look at CFR’s efficacy in killing bacteria, particularly the deadly MRSA (Methicillin Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus) that causes such havoc in hospitals. One such study, conducted by the University of Minnesota School of Public Health, demonstrated the disinfecting power of ozone in the CFR system against a broad spectrum of micro-organisms, reducing microbial load by 91-96%.



CFR has been made available in the UK by well established cleaning company Squeaky Clean, based in East Grinstead.



“Previously, I was using a standard detergent-based carpet cleaning system, but I wasn’t happy with the results. Then I found out about CFR. I was impressed with how little water it left behind, that it didn’t use chemicals (which is great for the environment) and, most importantly, how effective it was and the incredible results achieved,” says Michael Jennings, MD of Squeaky Clean.



“When I found out about its ability to also kill MRSA and E-coli, I was excited because no one has been able to claim this before in the UK. I plan to get this machine used in hospitals throughout the country immediately.”



Squeaky Clean is a premier cleaning company that offers the cleaning of carpets, hard-floors, mattresses, upholstery and curtains. The company, established in 1999, operates throughout the Bristol area, Wiltshire, Hampshire, Surrey, Sussex, Kent and Greater London. Squeaky Clean is known among its customer base for its professional approach and its high standards.



