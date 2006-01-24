Friday The 13th Not So Unlucky For One Montana Youth

Billings, MT -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/24/2006 -- 9 year old Rebekah Ellis of Billings, MT had been dreaming of owning her own horse ever since she could walk.. With the help of a new non-profit organization named T&C Foundation...Rebekah's dream came true on Friday the 13th of Jan., 2006.



Early Dec, 2005, Cynthia Ellis submitted her daughter Rebekah's story to the T&C Foundation.. A foundation that places older loving horses with deserving children at no cost to the child or their families. With much determination to fulfill Rebekah's dream, the foundation found a horse named Abby, that they felt would be a match made in heaven.



On Friday the 13th of Jan., 2006 Rebekah & her father, police officer Jim Ellis, left Billings MT. On this same day, Laurie Shelton, President of the T&C Foundation left Battle Mountain, NV with Abby in her horse trailer, to deliver her personally to the Ellis's at a predetermined meeting point in Idaho.



When everyone arrived, it was love at first sight for both Abby and Rebekah. There were many smiles and many tears of happiness exchanged. The lifelong dream of little 9 year old Rebekah Ellis...had just come true.



After Abby was at her new home with the Ellis's in Billings, MT, Cynthia Ellis wrote a letter to the foundation...in this letter she stated "It is a match made in heaven", "It is like they were meant for each other"...speaking of Rebekah and Abby. The foundation continues to stay in contact with the Ellis's and Rebekah and Abby's love for each other continues to grow.



