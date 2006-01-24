Las Vegas Journal Review Reports Manufacturing Optimism

Ft. Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/24/2006 -- Every two years the Manufacturing Marketing firm, TR Cutler, Inc. conducts a national survey about the optimism of manufacturers throughout the U.S. The Las Vegas Journal Review reporter, Jennifer Robison reported the survey results at: http://www.reviewjournal.com/lvrj_home/2006/Jan-15-Sun-2006/business/5210919.html



Robison accurately reported that, “A survey from TR Cutler, a Florida company that conducts marketing research and public relations for manufacturers nationwide, found that 70.6 percent of private manufacturers in Las Vegas said they believe 2006 will be better for business than 2005.



When last conducted, November 2003, the manufacturing sector was coming out of a long-term slump. Indeed the economy of the manufacturing sector has improved drastically in the past two years. Among the 2429 privately-held manufacturers surveyed, optimism was stronger in almost all geographic sectors, with few exceptions. Las Vegas is among the most optimistic geographic regions in the United States.



In November 2003 48.9 percent of local factory operators expected a better year ahead. Manufacturers in Louisville, Ky., were the most optimistic, with 77.1 percent expecting improved conditions in 2006. At the low end, manufacturers in Minneapolis were the least hopeful, with 44.3 percent expecting more sales in 2006.”



