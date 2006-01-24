Exhibition for Women in Business and Everything That Interests Women

Widley, Hants, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/24/2006 -- On Saturday, 18th March at the Hove Town Hall, a unique event will be held that focuses around women, entitled, “New You, New Business”. From 10am – 5pm, (free admission) on display will be finance to fashion and food to foot treatment. The exhibition will comprise over 60 stands of interest to women, and men are very welcome to both attend as a visitor and hold a stall if they wish.



A focus of the event is to assist women thinking of going into business or those already in business to be a success. On hand will be the Enterprise Agency and other business consultants and mentors who understand the issues that woman in business experience.



“We recognised the difficulties that women in business face such as balancing home and work life, the children, time management and the pressures of working in a male-dominated environment. So we decided to stage this exhibition that would highlight and bring together, all under one roof, everything that women need, both in life and in business.” says Anne Sherrington, event organiser.



“Despite the theme of the exhibition, men are encouraged to attend for there must be men out there that have got something of interest to women!”



The businesses exhibiting on the day will offer a wide range of products and services including: Clare Evans – time management specialists; Speak With Confidence – public speaking training; Total Wellness & Holistic Therapies – weight management consultants; Arci-Build Design & Construction – loft conversion & extension company; and Disability Equals Business – helping disabled people into employment. Refreshments will be provided by Lecia Bailey from Taste Catering and the exhibitors and visitors will be entertained throughout the day by jugglers and other professional entertainers. The nominated charity for this event is Dreams Come True, a nationwide charity whose aim is to lift the spirits of seriously and terminally ill children by enabling their most treasured dreams to come true.



Another highlight of the event is the new video mail service called V-Talk (http://www.v-talk.biz/annesherington/) which allows you to easily record, store and send video clips by e-mail.



The exhibition runs from 10am – 5pm on Saturday 18th March at Hove Town Hall, Norton Road, Hove, East Sussex BN3 4AH and admission is free. For further details, e-mail anne@bkevents.co.uk or call 0788 435 8054



B & K Events and Promotions Ltd is run by Samantha Knight and Amanda Barnes who founded the company in 2003. It offers business speed networking, telephone promotions, team building, wine tasting, presentation workshops and event management. Clients include Esso, Bartercard, Branded Image and Exxon Mobil Refinery and the company is based in Hampshire.



