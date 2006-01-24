IT Managers Support Digital Kanban with Current Infrastructure

Durham, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/24/2006 -- Information Technology Managers Find Digital Kanban Supports Current Infrastructure:
• On-demand Internet-based delivery
• Hardware independent
• Seamless integration with existing MRP/ERP systems
• Painless, standards-based integration
Digital Kanban pioneer Datacraft Solutions, Inc. (www.datacraftsolutions.com) is based in Durham, North Carolina. According to Founder Matthew Marotta, “Datacraft Solutions’ Internet-based on-demand delivery platform offers key benefits from the very beginning of an implementation – namely, the elimination of lengthy, complicated and expensive infrastructure upgrades before a company can even begin to see positive ROI. There is simply no faster or easier way to begin exploiting the power of Digital Kanban in a lean manufacturing operation.” Other departments fully support the benefits of digital kanban as well.
Corporate Executive Support Digital Kanban’s Cost-Savings
• Optimization of inventory levels
• Reduction in inventory storage and overhead
• More efficient use of plant space
• Faster, more aggressive ROI
Operations executives find direct benefits from Digital Kanban:
• Automation of repetitive, time-consuming management functions
• Instant availability of real-time inventory data
• Automatic calculation of proper replenishment levels
• Seamless data visibility between plant floor and suppliers
Materials and Plant Managers derive direct improved productivity from Digital Kanban:
• Elimination of waste built into manual Kanban card process
Datacraft Solutions
www.datacraftsolutions.com
Kelly Pryor
800-819-5326