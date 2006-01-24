Bands Unite for Charity Event to Benefit Cleveland

Rock Party III Event Underway

Local bands will rock the house for local charity



Cleveland, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/24/2006 -- Fast on the success of Rock Party II, Toxic Entertainment has announced a third fundraising event to be held Saturday February 11, 2006 at The Phantasy Nite Club, 11802 Detroit Ave. in Lakewood. Doors will open at 3 PM and will feature a diverse and steady diet of the areas top talent. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the door or by calling 440.521.3193. An additional $3 will be charged to anyone attending the event under the age of 21. All Proceeds raised will be donated to a local charity.



Bands scheduled to perform include headliner Morality Check, co-headliner Burning Karma, Darling Waste (from PA), Alucard (from MI), Karma Has Kelly, Sharktooth Grin, Rough Draft, Deadnote, B.A. Baracus, Shady Living, and Football Team.



The event will be filmed by RockMe TV and broadcast on their website at http://www.rockmetv.com.



Event sponsors include Rival Records, Bloodoll Photography, CompuImages, Lucid Vision Entertainment, Slipped Discs and RockMe TV.



Toxic Entertainment Unlimited is owned by Jennifer Rogers and is dedicated to helping Independent Musicians find bookings, labels, media coverage and more.



Contact:



Jennifer Rogers

President and Founder

Toxic Entertainment Unlimited

440.521.3193



