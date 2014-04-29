Portland, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/29/2014 --According to a new report by Allied Market Research titled " LTE Market (TDD, FDD, LTE Advance) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Forecast - 2012-2020", the LTE market is to soar as high as $997 billion by 2020, experiencing a CAGR of 58.2% during 2013-2020. Asia Pacific is forecast to surpass other geographical markets by 2020 with approximately 40% of the global LTE market. Current revenue (2013) from LTE market in Asia Pacific accounts to $2.8 billion and is expected to reach a value of$390 billion by 2020. Furthermore, this would be the fastest growing market throughout the globe, experiencing a CAGR of 71.5%.during 2013-2020.



To see the complete report, visit us @ http://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/long-term-evolution-LTE-market



Telecom companies have already gained good number of 4G LTE subscribers in the developed countries. On the other hand, in the present scenario, Asia Pacific is still far behind North America in terms of subscriber strength. However, increasing customer awareness regarding LTE features and benefits and radical improvement in QoS will shoot-up the LTE adoption in the region. Rising sales of advanced gadgets, supporting 4G networks, is further intensifying the need for LTE in the Asia Pacific and other developing regions. Apart from the common subscribers, defense systems, public safety etc. are also evolving as strong applications of LTE. Rising demand in each of these segments is assisting the overall growth of the market. Increased need for high data rate, increased demand in public sector due to efficiency of LTE in speedy communication and need for high quality services are among the primary factors driving the growth of the market.



LTE is a noble technology that demands certain technological advancements in the mobile infrastructure. Mobile operators therefore need increased bandwidth and resilient network connectivity to accommodate next generation LTE networks. Telecom companies still need to work on their network stability in all regions to provide smooth and continuous service even when the customer is under roaming (within the country or abroad). Limited spectrum at different locations, states and countries is also a major challenge for the LTE service providers.



Frequency division duplex (LTE FDD), Time division duplex (LTE TDD), and LTE Advance are the three prime technologies currently being used. Out of these three technologies, LTE TDD is expected to be the highest revenue-generating segment, growing at a CAGR of 58.7% during the analysis period. Quick and cost effective solutions of LTE TDD over LTE FDD are the primary reasons for this market shift. However, LTE Advance is the fastest growing market during the analysis period due to its ability to provide higher bitrates. The primary application segments of LTE are M2M and connected device, public safety LTE, voice-over LTE (VoLTE), video on demand (VoD), defense and security and such others. Browsing, surveillance and large enterprise collectively will grow at the fastest rate during the analysis period.



Browse Similar Reports:



Global Femtocell Market: http://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/femtocell-market



Global Hadoop Market: http://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/hadoop-market



Global Phablets and Superphones Market: http://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/phablets-superphones-market



Global Cloud Computing Services Market: http://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/cloud-computing-services-market



The report profiles top ten players in the LTE market namely - AT&T Inc, NTT Docomo Inc, Alcatel Lucent, Verizon Communication Inc, Bharti Airtel Ltd., LM Ericsson, Vodafone Group Plc., Nokia Solutions and Networks B.V., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. and China Mobile Ltd.



About Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a global market research and business consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions". AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.



We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. All the data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of concerned domain. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussions with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.



Contact

Sona Padman

5320 SW Macadam Avenue,

Suite 100, Portland, OR 97239

United States

Int’l: +1(617) 674-4143

Toll Free: (855)711-1555 (U.S. & Canada)

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

Email: sales@alliedmarketresearch.com

Blog: http://alliedmarketresearch.blogspot.com/

Linkedin: http://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research