Global Content Management Experts Elected to CM Pros

Silver Spring, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/25/2006 -- Content Management Professionals (CM Pros), the international content management community of practice, today announced that Mary Laplante and Scott Abel have been elected to the 2006-2007 CM Pros Board of Directors and that Janus Boye and Mollye Barrett have been elected to serve on the organization’s Management Committee, as director of member relations and director of communications, respectively.



A member-driven organization, the CM Pros Board of Directors and Management Committee are nominated and elected in an open process by the members of the organization. Scott Abel and Mary Laplante were elected to replace two outgoing Board members Frank Gilbane and Ann Rockley – whose terms expire this month. Directors Seth Gottlieb, Erik Hartman, and Samantha Starmer remain on the Board until January 2007.



As Vice President of Consulting Services with Bluebill Advisors (www.bluebilladvisors.com) and senior editor of The Gilbane Report (www.gilbane.com), Mary Laplante offers more than 20 years in business and marketing in the content management arena. As the first executive director of the organization now known as OASIS (www.oasis-open.org), she offers CM Pros first-hand knowledge of the challenges facing an early-stage not-for-profit professional association.



A technical writing specialist and content management strategist, Scott Abel helps organizations improve the way they author, maintain, publish, and archive their information assets. Scott is actively involved in the content management arena and a frequent contributor to a wide variety of magazines, newsletters and industry conferences. His blog, TheContentWrangler.com (www.thecontentwrangler.com) is a popular web destination for those interested in content management.



A director of content management with more than two decades experience in writing, Director of Content Management at Ken Cook Co. (www.kencook.com), Mollye Barrett has been a professional writer for more than 25 years including eight years as a content management consultant. Ms. Barrett joins CM Pros Management Committee as director of communications.



Janus Boye, who has been elected to serve as CM Pros management committee’s director of member relations, is managing director and founder of Denmark-based Boye IT (www.boyeit.dk), a vendor-neutral consultancy focused on content management. In addition to his consulting activities, Janus is also a contributing author to the CMS Report from CMS Watch (www.cmswatch.com) and principal author of the forthcoming Enterprise Portals Report. He is also the conference chair of cmf2006 (www.cmf2006.dk), an international content management event bringing together users, consultants and vendors.



“Collectively, these four offer the organization nearly a century of content management experience,” said outgoing CM Pros president, Ann Rockley. “We are both delighted and fortunate to have these four well-known industry specialists to help shape the organization's future.”



Established in October 2004 with founding support from more than 100 content management professionals, this is CM Pros second annual election. Over the past 15 months, the organization has grown to more than 600 members and continues to expand rapidly. The newly elected directors will be seated officially at their first Board meeting on Friday, January 20. CM Pros members express their sincere appreciation for outgoing directors Frank Gilbane (www.gilbane.com) and Ann Rockley (www.rockley.com), who will support the new directors by participating in this and several subsequent Board meetings.



About CM Professionals

Founded in 2004, CM Pros—which has grown from a founding group of 30 content management experts to more than 600 members—provides information, expertise and support to content management professionals and the organizations they serve. Through peer-to-peer interchange, the collaborative development of best practices, a series of educational events and definitive knowledge resources such as a content management glossary and resource library, the organization fosters a better public understanding of this critically important discipline. Join CM Pros on the Web at www.cmprofessionals.org.

