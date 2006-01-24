Inspirational Décor was the “best kept secret” in the Christian Community.

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/24/2006 -- Before you invest time and money searching for Christian designs in stores, online and in wallpaper shops to decorate your home or church checkout Biblical Borders ™ by Inspirational Décor. Biblical Borders’ ™ consists of a large collection of pre-pasted wallpaper borders enhanced with scripture or a biblical theme. The patterns include contemporary, country, Victorian and traditional styles for every room in the home, office or church. The children’s collection includes borders designed for infants, and toddlers, as well as for teenagers. Whether a homemaker, interior decorator, church member, or pastor, Biblical Borders ™ provides decorative borders customized just for you.



No newcomer to serving the Christian community, Inspirational Decor was founded as a wholesaler and manufacturer 18 years ago in Minnesota under the name Sowers of the Seed. Wallpaper borders, enhanced with Scripture or a Biblical theme, remain their core product. They have expanded their selection to include Scripture Without Borders ™. It is a unique way to celebrate and enhance the look of any room, and spread His word at the same time. Christians can now personalize their homes by adding their favorite Scripture or verse to walls, windows, doors or virtually any surface area and in many color choices. The verses are ready to apply, easy to install, easy to remove and can be used to celebrate birthdays, holidays and other special occasions. There is no painting and no mess.



In their effort to promote products that embody Christian values, the © Disney Home Collection, and other fine personalized products are now available on their newly designed website.



Demonstrating they are a business with a mission to spread His word, Inspirational Décor plans to expand Biblical Borders™ to include Spanish translations of their standard and custom borders. They have also added Joseph’s weekly Inspirational Blog, addressing various issues, and a Christian Business news feed sending daily articles of interest to their website.



As Joseph, the new owner says, “for years Inspirational Décor was the best kept secret in the Christian Community, and now Christians are spreading the word about us. We appreciate them helping us help others spread HIS word while building our business”.



