Hostirian launches New low cost dedicated Dell PowerEdge server Packages

St. Louis, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/24/2006 -- Hostirian (http://www.hostirian.com/dedicated offer) a leading customer centric Web Hosting provider, based in the Midwest, today announced that it has launched a new low cost dedicated server offer featuring the powerful and reliable Dell PowerEdge server for as low as $79.95. This powerful machine comes equipped with an Intel P4 2.7 GHz processor with 512MB RAM and an 80 GB SATA hard drive.



The bandwidth provided in the offering is 500 GB of Data Transfer. OS options range from Fedora Project and Debian, with RedHat and Microsoft available as add-ons. Additional services and options include Direct Admin web control panel, Urchin Statistics, Enterprise back-up solution, OS patch management, basic monitoring and advanced monitoring.



“We have been concentrating on supporting the needs of our complex web hosting clients and the associated required infrastructure and customer service tools for so long, that we felt it was time to expand our offerings to the dedicated market” said Hostirian’s Steve Szachta. “Our abundant and redundant systems architecture, coupled with customer focused experience with personalized support, will deliver a more than satisfactory customer experience.” Szachta furthered.



With provisioning times of less than two hours, clients will have fast access to their new servers. Hostirian also offers clients access to many desired Microsoft applications such as SQL and Exchange via low cost monthly licenses.



About:

Hostirian (http://www.hostirian.com ) is a wholly owned business unit of River City Internet Group (http://www.rcig.net), providing premium hosting, complex hosting , managed services and collocation services through its’ multiple carrier class facilities, supported by online tools and personalized attention to client’s needs. The experienced team, technology and data Centers are based in St. Louis, Mo., renowned to be perfectly centered and remarkably connected. Servers and applications are monitored by an onsite 24x7x365 NOC staffed by trained engineers. Clients include Xprize.org, Ice Rocket, Interstate Bakeries (makers of Twinkies, Cup Cakes and other tasty delights), and CDM Sports.





