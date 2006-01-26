Banking Online: Yes, You Can! The Accent News Group Tells You How

Augusta, Georgia -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/26/2006 -- In Accent’s January 2006 issue, Dawn Mills Fowler of the Accent News Group explains why making the move from traditional to online banking saves time, paper and hassle — and how anybody can do it.



Available at http://www.EmphasisOnSuccess.com, “Checks and Balances Online” first puts to rest the unfounded fears many people have about moving money in cyberspace. Next, the article provides an easy, step-by-step guide that immediately gets new converts started on the road to electronic freedom. Finally, there’s a list of essential safety measures every person should take when banking online.



Author Dawn Fowler, owner of Your Home Office (http://www.virtual-assistant.us), recommends handling all bank-related activities electronically, from transferring funds to paying bills. “Online banking is a great way to save time and help prevent identity theft,” Fowler emphasized. “Anyone who isn’t already banking online should check it out today.”



Accent’s entire January 2006 edition is devoted to finances. Readers will also find articles on:



• Virtual assistants: what they make, what they charge

• It’s tax season — are you ready?!

• Using independent contractors to leverage your business

• Getting paid online: collecting your money electronically



Readers may view the publication in PDF or HTML on the website. Previous editions of Accent are available in the “Archives” and “Article Archive” sections. Readers may also subscribe to Accent so the next issue arrives directly in their inboxes.



Next month the Accent news team will tackle marketing. Readers will find articles on creative marketing techniques, press releases, search engine optimization, and promotion strategies used by the top virtual assistants.



Started in Summer 2005, Accent delivers information, resources and solutions that enable virtual professionals and small business owners to excel in today’s marketplace. The e-zine was developed by the Accent News Group, a network of virtual entrepreneurs that volunteers its expertise to help other business owners succeed. Because members want to be an independent, informed voice for small business, the Accent News Group is not affiliated with any company or organization.



Current members of the Accent news team are



Editor: Evalyn (Evy) Williams, Brochures by Design.com (http://www.brochuresbydesign.com)

Assistant Editor: Dawn Mills Fowler, Your Home Office (http://www.virtual-assistant.us)

Technical Writer: Tom Lamm, Osage Enterprises (http://www.osageinc.com)

Writer: Ramona Goutiere, Goutiere Professional Business Services (http://www.GetGPBS.com)

Writer: Lori Davis, Davis Virtual Assistants (http://www.davisva.com)



Their specialties include professional writing, desktop publishing, Internet marketing, website development and administration, cross cultural training, international security, administrative support services and nonprofit management.



To learn more about Accent, visit http://www.EmphasisOnSuccess.com or contact:



Evalyn (Evy) Williams, Editor

Accent

info@EmphasisOnSuccess.com

Phone: 706-294-0765





