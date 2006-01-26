Spirit Telecom Selects ECG to Integrate Next Generation VoIP Network

Valdosta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/26/2006 -- ECG assists Spirit Telecom with the engineering and implementation of SpiritPhone



Valdosta, GA- To remain competitive within the industry, Spirit Telecom chose to launch forward and install a VoIP system called, ‘SpiritPhone.’ As recommended by Broadsoft, Spirit requested that Engineer’s Consulting Group (ECG) assist with the project. ECG assisted Spirit in the engineering and implementation of SpiritPhone. ECG’s effort consisted of three phases:



- Planning/ Research- meeting and site survey to determine IP network design, equipment to be used, and design goals

- Lab Evaluation- Session Border Controller evaluation, network design and planning

- Installation/ Testing- installation of LCS, BroadWorks, and Acme Packet SBC followed by on-site testing



SpiritPhone provides SIP access for both local inbound, outbound and long distance services. ECG provided testing and configuration adjustments in order to implement the termination of phone calls into Spirit’s SIP peering partners.



ECG integrated Spirit’s Voice over IP (VoIP) platform, consisting of a Lucent Compact Switch and BroadWorks SIP feature servers to supplement the depth of SpiritPhone’s offering.



“ECG has proven to be a valuable partner for Spirit Telecom in rolling this project out in a timely manner. Without their expertise and recommendations, Spirit would not have been in a position to offer our SpiritPhone services in the time frame demanded by our competition. Spirit Telecom continues to use ECG on this project and will utilize them on others in the future.”- Richy Brensinger, Senior Systems Engineer



Currently used by small- medium sized businesses, SpiritPhone takes traditional voice traffic and digitizes it and then transmits this across its network and out to the Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN), combining their Voice and Data needs into a “dynamically shared internet bundle.” SpiritPhone has many advanced features, including IP Centrex, unified messaging, Fine-me-Follow-me, Web Portal dialing, conferencing, presentation viewing, and voice mail for cell and PDA devices. These services are located on hosted-network servers, which deliver almost instantaneous responses.



About Spirit Telecom

Spirit Telecom is a leader in developing state-of-the-art products backed by exceptional customer service. They offer local voice and long distance, data services, network management, dedicated Internet access, web design, web hosting and domain name services, technical support, on-line training, content filtering, SS7 and AIN services, and a host of other communication services to help your business succeed. For more information about Spirit Telecom, please visit www.spirittelecom.com.



About ECG

ECG focuses on the design and deployment of next-generation telephony platforms for the US. ECG is a leader in Voice-over-IP (VoIP) and traditional TDM/analog platform analysis, design, and deployment. Coupled with ECG's broad experience in the Telecom regulatory arena, ECG offers comprehensive support for CLECs and other organizations. ECG's engineering team services clients in all of the United States and abroad. For more information about ECG, please go to www.e-c-group.com.



ECG is a trademark of Engineers' Consulting Group in the United States.

